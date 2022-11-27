﻿Lirik Lagu WFM - Realestk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu WFM - Realestk

Temptations

It's knocking on your door

And you're waiting

On me, baby (on me, whoa)

Won't you hold me close

Baby, I'll go wherever you go

Even if it means that I'm on the road tonight

And I don't

Need all your company

Baby, you can't get enough of me

I wait for you, you wait for me

Tonight

Baby, take my hand

I promise we'll be fine

'Cause baby, I am yours

And baby, you are mine

But baby, trust me again

And baby, we'll be fine

And now she's walking

And I don't understand, baby, why can't you

Wait for me?

Wait for me?

Wait for me?

Wait for me?

Temptations

It's knocking on your door

And you're waiting

On me

Credit