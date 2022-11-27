﻿Lirik Lagu WFM - Realestk dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 27 November 2022, 01:00 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon.

Lirik Lagu WFM - Realestk

Temptations
It's knocking on your door
And you're waiting
On me, baby (on me, whoa)

Won't you hold me close
Baby, I'll go wherever you go
Even if it means that I'm on the road tonight
And I don't

Need all your company
Baby, you can't get enough of me
I wait for you, you wait for me
Tonight

Baby, take my hand
I promise we'll be fine
'Cause baby, I am yours
And baby, you are mine

But baby, trust me again
And baby, we'll be fine
And now she's walking
And I don't understand, baby, why can't you

Wait for me?
Wait for me?
Wait for me?
Wait for me?

Temptations
It's knocking on your door
And you're waiting
On me

x