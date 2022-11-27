Lirik Lagu Patience - Realestk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Patience - Realestk

It's been a while since you called me

Baby, but why do you call me?

And I'm really tryna wait on you, but you don't wait for me

Why, do you got problems with me?

Baby, the problem was you

And now I can't even trust yo love

Trust everything that you came for

And I saw it in your eyes

Everything you said was on a lie

Tellin' me these stories I heard twice

Baby, tell me why the fuck you lied

Patience and time

You take up all of my time

What's yours was never all mine

Never want mine, repeated

100 times your secrets

Yours over mine, you gave me

Got it when I said it, you know that shit hurt

Everything I did, and I still made it worse

Put aside my past, and put your hands first

Yea, and I put your hands first

When cry baby

And now your really wanna save me, here

Baby, I don't need no saving

Baby, I don't want no patience

Gave you all of me so long

Baby, you been singing my songs

And now you be telling me the wrong

Patience and time

You take up all of my time

What's yours was never all mine