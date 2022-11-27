Lirik Lagu Patience - Realestk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Patience - Realestk
It's been a while since you called me
Baby, but why do you call me?
And I'm really tryna wait on you, but you don't wait for me
Why, do you got problems with me?
Baby, the problem was you
And now I can't even trust yo love
Trust everything that you came for
And I saw it in your eyes
Everything you said was on a lie
Tellin' me these stories I heard twice
Baby, tell me why the fuck you lied
Patience and time
You take up all of my time
What's yours was never all mine
Never want mine, repeated
100 times your secrets
Yours over mine, you gave me
Got it when I said it, you know that shit hurt
Everything I did, and I still made it worse
Put aside my past, and put your hands first
Yea, and I put your hands first
When cry baby
And now your really wanna save me, here
Baby, I don't need no saving
Baby, I don't want no patience
Gave you all of me so long
Baby, you been singing my songs
And now you be telling me the wrong
Patience and time
You take up all of my time
What's yours was never all mine
