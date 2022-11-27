Lirik Lagu Now and Forever - Richard Marx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Now and Forever - Richard Marx

Whenever I'm weary

From the battles that rage in my head

You make sense of madness

When my sanity hangs by a thread

I lose my way, but still you

Seem to understand

Now and forever

I will be your man

Sometimes I just hold you

Too caught up in me to see

I'm holding a fortune

That Heaven has given to me

I'll try to show you

Each and every way I can

Now and forever

I will be your man

Now, I can rest my worries

And always be sure

That I won't be alone, anymore

If I'd only known you were there

All the time

All this time!

Until the day the ocean

Doesn't touch the sand

Now and forever

I will be your man

Now and forever

I will be your man

Credit