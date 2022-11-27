Lirik Lagu Now and Forever - Richard Marx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Now and Forever - Richard Marx
Whenever I'm weary
From the battles that rage in my head
You make sense of madness
When my sanity hangs by a thread
I lose my way, but still you
Seem to understand
Now and forever
I will be your man
Sometimes I just hold you
Too caught up in me to see
I'm holding a fortune
That Heaven has given to me
I'll try to show you
Each and every way I can
Now and forever
I will be your man
Now, I can rest my worries
And always be sure
That I won't be alone, anymore
If I'd only known you were there
All the time
All this time!
Until the day the ocean
Doesn't touch the sand
Now and forever
I will be your man
Now and forever
I will be your man
