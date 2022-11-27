Lirik Lagu 365 Days - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

365 Days - ZZ Ward

Your clothes out on the blacktop,

Scattered suits on the street,

Frames and broken pictures in the mid-September heat,

We set these nights on fire,

So hot, we bent it down,

Now all that's left of us is ashes on the ground,

I told you back in June

You knew damn well what I would do

365 days, you've been making me wait,

So keep your two-timing games,

It's a lot of too late,

The summer's over,

Over, over,

Over, over, over,

Drop your keys from six stories,

Shout out, It's raining green,

Don't tell lies in heaven or an angel will get mean,

Diamonds and white gold watches,

Watch how fast they will soar,

You always say you wanted to give back to the poor,

I told you back in June

You knew damn well what I would do

365 days, you've been making me wait,

So keep your two-timing games,

It's a lot of too late,

The summer's over,

Over, over,

Over, over, over,

I won't be your debutante

Won't be the fool to your savant

I can't fix your cracked-up dreams

While the leaves fall off these trees

I won't spend the winter nights

Holding on to what ain't right

You might break your words real fast

But mine are made to last

365 days, you've been making me wait

So keep your two-timing games

It's a lot of too late

The summer's over

Over, over

Over, over

365 days, you've been making me wait

So keep your two-timing games

It's a lot of too late

The summer's over

Over, over

Over, over, over now

Over now

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Til the Casket Drops

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Asher Roth, Charles Worth, dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu 365 Days - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul 365 Days resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album ini menghasilkan tiga single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul 365 Days.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Asher Roth, Charles Worth, dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, diproduksi oleh Blended Babies

Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 3 menit lebih 29 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***