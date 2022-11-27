Lirik Lagu Hazard - Richard Marx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hazard - Richard Marx

My mother came to Hazard when I was just seven

Even then the folks in town said with prejudiced eyes

That boy's not right

Three years ago when I came to know Mary

First time that someone looked beyond the rumors and the lies

And saw the man inside

We used to walk down by the river

She loved to watch the sun go down

We used to walk along the river

And dream our way out of this town

No one understood what I felt for Mary

No one cared until the night she went a walking all alone

And never came home

Man with a badge came knocking next morning

Here was I surrounded by a thousand fingers suddenly

Pointed right at me

I swear I left her by the river

I swear I left her safe and sound

I need to make it to the river

And leave this old Nebraska town

I think about my life gone by

How it's done me wrong

There's no escape for me this time

All of my rescues are gone, long gone

I swear I left her by the river

I swear I left her safe and sound

Oh I need to make it to the river

And leave this old Nebraska town

Ooh-hooh-hooh