Lirik Lagu Love 3x - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 November 2022, 02:00 WIB
Penyanyi ZZ Ward
Penyanyi ZZ Ward /YouTube/DisneyMusicVevo

Love 3x - ZZ Ward

We've got the neighbors calling the cops
Because you're screaming out my name
I'm throwing dishes from the rooftops
While you're standing in the rain
We're either fucking or we're fighting
No caramel in between
You make me ill, but it's such a thrill
There's only one thing that would make me do all the crazy shit I do when I'm next to you
It's a little bit insane but it feels so right
And it keeps me coming back to you every night
It's love, love, love
Love, love, love
It's love, love, love
Love, love, love
You rip your shirt in half and cry
While I'm pulling out my hair
I do for hours at a time
Because true love doesn't care
That our cussing turns into kissing
Lights up like a flame
You make me ill, but it's such a thrill
There's only one thing that would make me do all the crazy shit I do when I'm next to you
It's a little bit insane but it feels so right
And it keeps me coming back to you every night
It's love, love, love
Love, love, love
It's love, love, love
Love, love, love
You break the windows (yeah) on the car
But you never ever, never ever break my heart
A sweet disaster (yeah) from the start
It's so far from perfect but that's just who we are
There's only one thing that would make me do all the crazy shit I do when I'm next to you
It's a little bit insane but it feels so right
And it's got me coming back to you every night
It's love, love, love
Love, love, love
It's love, love, love
Love, love, love
Love
Love, love, love
Love
Love, love, love
Love
Love, love, love
Love, love, love
Love, love, love
It's love
It's love
It's love

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Love and War
Rilis : 2015
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : ZZ Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Love 3x - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Love 3x resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2015, dalam album yang bertajuk Love and War.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh ZZ Ward, memiliki durasi waktu selama 3 menit lebih 23 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock.

Lirik dalam lagu Love 3x menceritakan tentang hubungan kekerasan yang kacau antara dua kekasih.

Ward memasukkan kata "Love", sebanyak 3 kali, dibalut dengan alunan melodi dan suara khas dari grup musik ZZ Ward. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

