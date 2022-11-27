Lirik Lagu Love 3x - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love 3x - ZZ Ward

We've got the neighbors calling the cops

Because you're screaming out my name

I'm throwing dishes from the rooftops

While you're standing in the rain

We're either fucking or we're fighting

No caramel in between

You make me ill, but it's such a thrill

There's only one thing that would make me do all the crazy shit I do when I'm next to you

It's a little bit insane but it feels so right

And it keeps me coming back to you every night

It's love, love, love

Love, love, love

It's love, love, love

Love, love, love

You rip your shirt in half and cry

While I'm pulling out my hair

I do for hours at a time

Because true love doesn't care

That our cussing turns into kissing

Lights up like a flame

You make me ill, but it's such a thrill

There's only one thing that would make me do all the crazy shit I do when I'm next to you

It's a little bit insane but it feels so right

And it keeps me coming back to you every night

It's love, love, love

Love, love, love

It's love, love, love

Love, love, love

You break the windows (yeah) on the car

But you never ever, never ever break my heart

A sweet disaster (yeah) from the start

It's so far from perfect but that's just who we are

There's only one thing that would make me do all the crazy shit I do when I'm next to you

It's a little bit insane but it feels so right

And it's got me coming back to you every night

It's love, love, love

Love, love, love

It's love, love, love

Love, love, love

Love

Love, love, love

Love

Love, love, love

Love

Love, love, love

Love, love, love

Love, love, love

It's love

It's love

It's love

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Love and War

Rilis : 2015

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : ZZ Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Love 3x - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Love 3x resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2015, dalam album yang bertajuk Love and War.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh ZZ Ward, memiliki durasi waktu selama 3 menit lebih 23 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock.

Lirik dalam lagu Love 3x menceritakan tentang hubungan kekerasan yang kacau antara dua kekasih.

Ward memasukkan kata "Love", sebanyak 3 kali, dibalut dengan alunan melodi dan suara khas dari grup musik ZZ Ward. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***