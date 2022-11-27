Lirik Lagu Crying Wolf - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crying Wolf - ZZ Ward

Baby, nobody knows a word that you're saying

Your breath is reeking like whiskey

What hair you got left is graying

You're out on my porch yelling, waking the neighbors

Wanting me to come and save you with your aggressive behavior

You're stumbling all over town

You drink till you drown

You keep on threatening to bring me down

You don't make the rules

You drunk old fool

See, you don't scare me, you're just crying wolf

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Breaking my door down when I left the lock open

There ain't much left to be broken

Your flies are wet, then you're soaking

It's like the devil just jumped up in your clothes

he put on your shoes and rolled

Thanks to you, I'm scared to be alone

You're stumbling all over town

You drink till you drown

You keep on threatening to bring me down

You don't make the rules

You drunk old fool

See, you don't scare me, you're just crying wolf

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, cry, boy

Cry, cry boy

Cry, boy

Nobody knows what you're saying (I mean, you need to)

I know the game that you're playing (I mean, you need to)

Don't forget about us

Don't forget about trust

Don't forget about the kinkiness of playing with the 'cuffs on the bed spring

Penetrate the loud screams, echoing the hallway is the must

I could never let go if I wanna whore

Duck away from your anatomy, the agony is such a pain I could never endure

Even if I had the cure with the pure, sweet morphine touch

I mean, I cannot deny my demise

To lies, that interfere our future

I mean, if I compromise, will you improvise?

Please don't pin no lies

I'm used to you forgiving and then forget the truth

I promise that I'll commit

Vamoose to all of my old ways

I'm done, I live today

A full moon will never exist, I swear

You're stumbling all over town

You drink till you drown

You keep on threatening to bring me down

You don't make the rules

You drunk old fool

See, you don't scare me, you're just crying wolf

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Til the Casket Drops

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Chuck Bein, Jonathan Keller, Kendrick Lamar, Maceo Haymes, Richard Parry, dan ZZ Ward.

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Crying Wolf - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Crying Wolf resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album in menghasilkan tiga single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Crying Wolf.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Chuck Bein, Jonathan Keller, Kendrick Lamar, Maceo Haymes, Richard Parry, dan ZZ Ward, diproduksi oleh Blended Babies.

Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 4 menit lebih 2 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***