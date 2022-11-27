Lirik Lagu Crying Wolf - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crying Wolf - ZZ Ward
Baby, nobody knows a word that you're saying
Your breath is reeking like whiskey
What hair you got left is graying
You're out on my porch yelling, waking the neighbors
Wanting me to come and save you with your aggressive behavior
You're stumbling all over town
You drink till you drown
You keep on threatening to bring me down
You don't make the rules
You drunk old fool
See, you don't scare me, you're just crying wolf
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Breaking my door down when I left the lock open
There ain't much left to be broken
Your flies are wet, then you're soaking
It's like the devil just jumped up in your clothes
he put on your shoes and rolled
Thanks to you, I'm scared to be alone
You're stumbling all over town
You drink till you drown
You keep on threatening to bring me down
You don't make the rules
You drunk old fool
See, you don't scare me, you're just crying wolf
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, cry, boy
Cry, cry boy
Cry, boy
Nobody knows what you're saying (I mean, you need to)
I know the game that you're playing (I mean, you need to)
Don't forget about us
Don't forget about trust
Don't forget about the kinkiness of playing with the 'cuffs on the bed spring
Penetrate the loud screams, echoing the hallway is the must
I could never let go if I wanna whore
Duck away from your anatomy, the agony is such a pain I could never endure
Even if I had the cure with the pure, sweet morphine touch
I mean, I cannot deny my demise
To lies, that interfere our future
I mean, if I compromise, will you improvise?
Please don't pin no lies
I'm used to you forgiving and then forget the truth
I promise that I'll commit
Vamoose to all of my old ways
I'm done, I live today
A full moon will never exist, I swear
You're stumbling all over town
You drink till you drown
You keep on threatening to bring me down
You don't make the rules
You drunk old fool
See, you don't scare me, you're just crying wolf
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Whoa, whoa, go on and cry, boy
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Til the Casket Drops
Rilis : 2012
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Chuck Bein, Jonathan Keller, Kendrick Lamar, Maceo Haymes, Richard Parry, dan ZZ Ward.
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Crying Wolf - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Lagu berjudul Crying Wolf resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.
Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album in menghasilkan tiga single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Crying Wolf.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Chuck Bein, Jonathan Keller, Kendrick Lamar, Maceo Haymes, Richard Parry, dan ZZ Ward, diproduksi oleh Blended Babies.
Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 4 menit lebih 2 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***
Artikel Pilihan