Lirik Lagu Charlie Ain't Home - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Charlie Ain't Home - ZZ Ward

Golden honey drippin' from this house,

Black stilettos on a leather couch,

Jeans stickin' tight like glue,

Soakin' wet, drink it up like juice,

Come on, come on, come on,

Come on, come on, come on

Lay me down on sheets of cotton, whoa, whoa,

You make me feel like I could fly, whoa, whoa,

Headlights on the bedpost, we ain't stoppin', no, no,

If you forgot, I'll tell you why,

'Cause Charlie ain't home

Ooh, ooh,

Charlie ain't home,

Ooh, ooh,

Charlie ain't home

I dig my fingertips into your back,

Till the pictures break and the floorboards crack,

Oh, my tongue is a silver key,

Swimmin' deep in a sinner's sea,

Come on, come on, come on,

Come on, come on, come on,

Lay me down on sheets of cotton, whoa, whoa,

You make me feel like I could fly, whoa, whoa,

Headlights on the bedpost, we ain't stoppin', no, no,

If you forgot, I'll tell you why,

'Cause Charlie ain't home

Ooh, ooh,

Charlie ain't home,

Ooh, ooh,

Charlie ain't home

Oh, Charlie, Charlie,

Please let that boy go, darlin',

It wasn't his fault, it was mine,

Oh, Charlie, Charlie,

He didn't know no better,

I should have listened, you were right

Lay me down on sheets of cotton, whoa, whoa,

You make me feel like I could fly,

Headlights on the bedpost, we ain't stoppin',

If you forgot, I'll tell you why,

'Cause Charlie ain't home

Ooh, ooh,

Charlie ain't home,

Ooh, ooh,

Charlie ain't home

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Til the Casket Drops

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : ZZ Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Charlie Ain't Home - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Charlie Ain't Home resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album in menghasilkan tiga single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Charlie Ain't Home.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, diproduksi oleh Ali Shaheed Muhammad dan Theron "Neff-U" Feemster.

Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 3 menit lebih 36 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***