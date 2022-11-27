Lirik Lagu Lil Darlin - ZZ Word dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lil Darlin - ZZ Word

Oh, please, please, please,

Quit dragging my heart through them coals,

Oh, please, please, please,

Stop trying to fix it 'cause, baby, it's broke,

When it's late at night and you call me,

'Cause I've got another man fixing my blues,

You should never, never worry 'bout nothing, baby,

'Cause I'll never love someone new the way I love you

And every word I say to you feels like I'm screaming out a bunch of whispers,

And every word you say to me is like a bee sting or leaving blisters,

There ain't no honey left in this heart,

There ain't no sugar nowhere inside,

I hate to love ya, I love to hate ya,

I just can't shake you

Oh, please, please, please,

Quit dragging my heart through them coals,

Oh, please, please, please,

Stop trying to fix it 'cause, baby, it's broke,

When it's late at night and you call me,

'Cause I've got another man fixing my blues,

You should never, never worry 'bout nothing, baby,

'Cause I'll never love someone new the way I love you

You're the static, just enough dramatic,

Shock, you drive me crazy,

Ain't no man could take your place,

You know it, baby,

But I just can't stand you, so it's got to end

There ain't no honey left in this heart,

There ain't no sugar nowhere inside,

I hate to love ya, I love to hate ya,

I just can't shake you

Baby, when you want me, when you crave me, when you need it,

If you ain't got the time to save me when I'm falling, then just beat it,

'Cause, boy, I can't be your medicine, your Ritalin when you're fiending,

If you won't be my knight in shining when I'm crying, when I'm screaming

Oh, please, please, please,

Quit dragging my heart through them coals,

Oh, please, please, please,

Stop trying to fix it 'cause, baby, it's broke,

When it's late at night and you call me,

'Cause I've got another man fixing my blues,

You should never, never worry 'bout nothing, baby,

'Cause I'll never love someone new the way I love you

Credits:

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Til the Casket Drops

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Jonathan Keller, Maceo Haymes, Nick Hennesy, Richard Parry, dan ZZ Ward.

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Lil Darlin - ZZ Word

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Lil Darlin resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album in menghasilkan tiga single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Lil Darlin.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Jonathan Keller, Maceo Haymes, Nick Hennesy, Richard Parry, dan ZZ Ward, serta diproduksi oleh Blended BabiesBlended Babies.

Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 3 menit lebih 34 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***