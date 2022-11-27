Lirik Lagu Blue Eyes Blind - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blue Eyes Blind - ZZ Ward
I feel the moon hitting the blacktop
Just like a fuse, making the night so hot
Forget the truth until tomorrow
You'll be my Hughes, I'll be your Harlow
All I know is you stole my eyes
And move beggars to stone 'cause you put it down right
All I know is you pull me through
I don't wanna see nothing if I ain't seeing you
You're the yellow stars up in my silver sky
You are a ray, ray, you even make my blue eyes blind
All of the lights went down when you came with me
Now there's a million diamonds that I just can't see
You, you, you
Make my blue eyes blind
You, you, you
Make, make my blue eyes blind
You set me straight, just like an arrow
Until we lay, caught in the afterglow
My world was gray with all the others
Until you came, you showed me colors
All I know is you stole my eyes
And move beggars to stone 'cause you put it down right
All I know is you pull me through
I don't wanna see nothing if I ain't seeing you
You're the yellow stars up in my silver sky
You are a ray, ray, you even make my blue eyes blind
All of the lights went down when you came with me
Now there's a million diamonds that I just can't see
You, you, you
Make my blue eyes blind
You, you, you
Make, make my blue eyes blind
There ain't nobody taking your place
So you don't have to worry
You got that good shit, darlin'
Ain't nobody gonna try to beat
It's like you're freezing, it's like you're freezing time
You make my blue eyes, you make my blue eyes blind
It's like you're freezing, it's like you're freezing time
You make my blue eyes, you make my blue eyes blind
You're the yellow stars up in my silver sky
You are a ray, ray, you even make my blue eyes blind
All of the lights went down when you came with me
Now there's a million diamonds that I just can't see
You, you, you
Make my blue eyes blind
You, you, you
Make, make my blue eyes blind
You, you, you
Make my blue eyes blind
You, you, you
Make, make my blue eyes blind.
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Til the Casket Drops
Rilis : 2012
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward dan Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson.
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Blue Eyes Blind - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Lagu berjudul Blue Eyes Blind resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.
Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album in menghasilkan tiga single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Blue Eyes Blind.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Zsuzsanna Eva Ward dan Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson, serta diproduksi oleh Ludwig Göransson.
Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 3 menit 26 detik, memiliki genre lagu Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***
