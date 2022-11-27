Lirik Lagu Blue Eyes Blind - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blue Eyes Blind - ZZ Ward

I feel the moon hitting the blacktop

Just like a fuse, making the night so hot

Forget the truth until tomorrow

You'll be my Hughes, I'll be your Harlow

All I know is you stole my eyes

And move beggars to stone 'cause you put it down right

All I know is you pull me through

I don't wanna see nothing if I ain't seeing you

You're the yellow stars up in my silver sky

You are a ray, ray, you even make my blue eyes blind

All of the lights went down when you came with me

Now there's a million diamonds that I just can't see

You, you, you

Make my blue eyes blind

You, you, you

Make, make my blue eyes blind

You set me straight, just like an arrow

Until we lay, caught in the afterglow

My world was gray with all the others

Until you came, you showed me colors

All I know is you stole my eyes

And move beggars to stone 'cause you put it down right

All I know is you pull me through

I don't wanna see nothing if I ain't seeing you

You're the yellow stars up in my silver sky

You are a ray, ray, you even make my blue eyes blind

All of the lights went down when you came with me

Now there's a million diamonds that I just can't see

You, you, you

Make my blue eyes blind

You, you, you

Make, make my blue eyes blind

There ain't nobody taking your place

So you don't have to worry

You got that good shit, darlin'

Ain't nobody gonna try to beat

It's like you're freezing, it's like you're freezing time

You make my blue eyes, you make my blue eyes blind

It's like you're freezing, it's like you're freezing time

You make my blue eyes, you make my blue eyes blind

You're the yellow stars up in my silver sky

You are a ray, ray, you even make my blue eyes blind

All of the lights went down when you came with me

Now there's a million diamonds that I just can't see

You, you, you

Make my blue eyes blind

You, you, you

Make, make my blue eyes blind

You, you, you

Make my blue eyes blind

You, you, you

Make, make my blue eyes blind.

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Til the Casket Drops

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward dan Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson.

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Blue Eyes Blind - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Blue Eyes Blind resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album in menghasilkan tiga single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Blue Eyes Blind.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Zsuzsanna Eva Ward dan Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson, serta diproduksi oleh Ludwig Göransson.

Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 3 menit 26 detik, memiliki genre lagu Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***