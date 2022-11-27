Lirik Lagu Put the Gun Down - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Put the Gun Down - ZZ Ward

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

I got ten fingers to the sky

My back to the wall, my white flag high

Her lips, just like a gun

She's got silver bullets on her tongue

He's deep under her spell

I'm screamin' out, but it just won't help

I think I'm cursed

I had him first

Adeline, have mercy

You don't wanna break my heart

Take what's mine, don't hurt me

Steal my money, steal my car

Don't take my man, don't take my man

I said, don't take my man 'cause you know you can

Put the gun down

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

Put the gun down

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

She stole my man, took him from me

She's got crimson eyes, a screamin' body

Face is young, she must taste sweet

She drops those panties to her knees

Walkin' on my happy home

She won't give up until I'm gone

I think I'm cursed

I had him first

Adeline, have mercy

You don't wanna break my heart

Take what's mine, don't hurt me

Steal my money, steal my car

Don't take my man, don't take my man

I said, don't take my man 'cause you know you can

Put the gun down

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

Put the gun down

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

Put the gun down, put the gun down

Put your finger on the trigger now

Put it down

Put it down

Put it down

Put it down

Put the gun down, put the gun down

I'ma set fire to the whole damn house

Put it down

Put it down

Put it down

Put it down

Whoa, Adeline

Adeline, have mercy

You don't wanna break my heart

Take what's mine, don't hurt me

Steal my money, steal my car

Don't take my man, don't take my man

I said, don't take my man 'cause you know you can

Put the gun down

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

Put the gun down

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

Put the gun down

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

Put the gun down

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh

Put the gun down

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Put the Gun Down

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Put the Gun Down - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Put the Gun Down resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Put the Gun Down.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh ZZ Ward sendiri, lama durasi waktunya selama 3 menit.

Lirik dalam lagu ini menceritakan tentang seorang wanita yang diasumsikan sebagai Adeline (wanita lain), dikatakan jika mulutnya seperti pistol dengan peluru perak.

Pasalnya, dia mengucapkkan mantra-mantra yang mengerikan.