Lirik Lagu Put the Gun Down - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 November 2022, 01:00 WIB
Penyanyi ZZ Ward
Penyanyi ZZ Ward /YouTube/DisneyMusicVevo

Lirik Lagu Put the Gun Down - ZZ Ward

Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
I got ten fingers to the sky
My back to the wall, my white flag high
Her lips, just like a gun
She's got silver bullets on her tongue
He's deep under her spell
I'm screamin' out, but it just won't help
I think I'm cursed
I had him first
Adeline, have mercy
You don't wanna break my heart
Take what's mine, don't hurt me
Steal my money, steal my car
Don't take my man, don't take my man
I said, don't take my man 'cause you know you can
Put the gun down
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
Put the gun down
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
She stole my man, took him from me
She's got crimson eyes, a screamin' body
Face is young, she must taste sweet
She drops those panties to her knees
Walkin' on my happy home
She won't give up until I'm gone
I think I'm cursed
I had him first
Adeline, have mercy
You don't wanna break my heart
Take what's mine, don't hurt me
Steal my money, steal my car
Don't take my man, don't take my man
I said, don't take my man 'cause you know you can
Put the gun down
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
Put the gun down
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
Put the gun down, put the gun down
Put your finger on the trigger now
Put it down
Put it down
Put it down
Put it down
Put the gun down, put the gun down
I'ma set fire to the whole damn house
Put it down
Put it down
Put it down
Put it down
Whoa, Adeline
Adeline, have mercy
You don't wanna break my heart
Take what's mine, don't hurt me
Steal my money, steal my car
Don't take my man, don't take my man
I said, don't take my man 'cause you know you can
Put the gun down
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
Put the gun down
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
Put the gun down
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
Put the gun down
Ooh-oh-oh, ooh-oh-oh
Put the gun down

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Put the Gun Down
Rilis : 2012
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Put the Gun Down - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Put the Gun Down resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Put the Gun Down.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh ZZ Ward sendiri, lama durasi waktunya selama 3 menit.

Lirik dalam lagu ini menceritakan tentang seorang wanita yang diasumsikan sebagai Adeline (wanita lain), dikatakan jika mulutnya seperti pistol dengan peluru perak.

Pasalnya, dia mengucapkkan mantra-mantra yang mengerikan.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

x