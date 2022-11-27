Lirik Lagu Cannonball - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cannonball - ZZ Ward

I hear the rain on the rooftop

Crown and Coke on a table by my bed

I'm lying here like it's my grave

A bag of bones with a fire in my head

Oh, yes, I am

I tell you, "No", then I start to give in

You tear me down, then we do it all over again

And again

I'm down on my knees and I'm screaming

I'm a fiend, and I'm begging you, please

If you don't love me, baby, just stop

Tell me, how can it be I'm still bleeding?

I can't quit, I need help, set me free

Shook me up 'cause you know that I'll cry

Fly, then I fall every time that you call

I'm nothin' but your cannonball (cannonball)

When you was hungry

Girl, you came knocking at my door, yeah

I fed you misery 'til you kept coming on back

And coming on back for more, mmm...

My heart was homeless

My lust, for vampires and whores

Still you kept coming on back for more

C'mon, girl

I'm down on my knees and I'm screaming

I'm a fiend, and I'm begging you, please

If you don't love me, baby, just stop (No, no, no...)

Tell me, how can it be I'm still bleeding?

I can't quit, I need help, set me free

(I want to get outta here, I wanna go home)

Shook me up, oh whoa whoa...

Fly, then I fall every time that you call

I'm nothin' but your cannonball

(Your cannonball)

I tell you, "No", then I start to give in

(Let's do)

You tear me down, then we do it all over again

(Let's do it all over again, mmm...)

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : The Storm

Rilis : 2017

Genre : Alternatif/Indie.

Penulis : Xavier Dphrepaulezz dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Cannonball - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Cannonball resmi dirilis pada tahun 2017, tepatnya pada tanggal 30 Juni 2017 dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.

Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.

Dalam lagu ini, turut mengundang salah satu artis unggulan bernama Fantastic Negrito, untuk menampah performa dalam lagu ini.

Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz atau lebih familiar dikenal dengan nama panggung Fantastic Negrito, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu Kebangsaan Amerika yang musiknya mencakup blues, R&B, dan roots music.