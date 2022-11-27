Lirik Lagu Ride - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ride - ZZ Ward

I feel the wind run through my hair

Top down, the sun's gonna lead us there

Ray Bans and this '64's all we need

Don't let your head get in the way

Just let your heart beat wild and free

Open the door, jump in, and turn the key

I live my life out on the edge

Yeah, I don't stop just 'cause it's red

Let's push this thing, see what we get

This black pavement, these yellow lines

Are pulling us into the night

I feel my temperature rise

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, yeah we gon' ride

I used to sit inside my room

Dreamin' of things that I could do

Too scared to put my hands up on the wheel, oh

Now I'm with you, and I can't look back

It's such a rush when we're moving fast

I can't deny the way you make me feel, whoa

I live my life out on the edge

Yeah, I don't stop just 'cause it's red

Let's push this thing, see what we get

This black pavement, these yellow lines

Are pulling us into the night

I feel my temperature rise

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, yeah we gon' ride

Ride, ride, ride

Pedal to the floor

Ride, ride, ride

What you waitin' for?

Ride, ride, ride

(Ride, ride, ride)

Pedal to the floor

(Pedal to the floor)

Ride, ride, ride

(Ride, ride, ride)

What you waitin' for?

Ride, ride

Ride, ride

Ride, ride

Ride, ride, yeah we gon' ride

I live my life out on the edge

Yeah, I don't stop just 'cause it's red

Let's push this thing, see what we get

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh

Ride, ride, yeah we gon'

Ride, ride, ride (Ride, ride)

We gon' ride (Ride, ride)

Yeah we gon' ride, ride, ride (Ride, ride)

Yeah we gon' ride (Ride, ride)

Yeah we gon' ride

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Cars 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Rilis : 2017

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Dave Basset, Evan Bogart, dan Zz Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Ride - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Ride resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk Cars 3.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Dave Basset, Evan Bogart, dan Zz Ward, pertama kali diumumkan pada 18 Mei 2017.

Sebelumnya, Ward pertama kali membawakan lagu ini saat acara Dancing with the Stars pada tanggal 17 April 2017.

Lagu berjudul Ride juga merupakan lagu pop dance up tempo.