Lirik Lagu Ride - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ride - ZZ Ward
I feel the wind run through my hair
Top down, the sun's gonna lead us there
Ray Bans and this '64's all we need
Don't let your head get in the way
Just let your heart beat wild and free
Open the door, jump in, and turn the key
I live my life out on the edge
Yeah, I don't stop just 'cause it's red
Let's push this thing, see what we get
This black pavement, these yellow lines
Are pulling us into the night
I feel my temperature rise
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, yeah we gon' ride
I used to sit inside my room
Dreamin' of things that I could do
Too scared to put my hands up on the wheel, oh
Now I'm with you, and I can't look back
It's such a rush when we're moving fast
I can't deny the way you make me feel, whoa
I live my life out on the edge
Yeah, I don't stop just 'cause it's red
Let's push this thing, see what we get
This black pavement, these yellow lines
Are pulling us into the night
I feel my temperature rise
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, yeah we gon' ride
Ride, ride, ride
Pedal to the floor
Ride, ride, ride
What you waitin' for?
Ride, ride, ride
(Ride, ride, ride)
Pedal to the floor
(Pedal to the floor)
Ride, ride, ride
(Ride, ride, ride)
What you waitin' for?
Ride, ride
Ride, ride
Ride, ride
Ride, ride, yeah we gon' ride
I live my life out on the edge
Yeah, I don't stop just 'cause it's red
Let's push this thing, see what we get
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, ooh ooh ooh
Ride, ride, yeah we gon'
Ride, ride, ride (Ride, ride)
We gon' ride (Ride, ride)
Yeah we gon' ride, ride, ride (Ride, ride)
Yeah we gon' ride (Ride, ride)
Yeah we gon' ride
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Cars 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Rilis : 2017
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Dave Basset, Evan Bogart, dan Zz Ward
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Ride - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Lagu berjudul Ride resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk Cars 3.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Dave Basset, Evan Bogart, dan Zz Ward, pertama kali diumumkan pada 18 Mei 2017.
Sebelumnya, Ward pertama kali membawakan lagu ini saat acara Dancing with the Stars pada tanggal 17 April 2017.
Lagu berjudul Ride juga merupakan lagu pop dance up tempo.
