Try Me - James Brown

Try me

(Try me)

Try me

(Try me)

Darlin' tell me

I need you

Try me

(Try me)

Try me

(Try me)

And your love will always be true

Oh, I need you

(I need you)

Hold me

(Hold me)

Hold me

(Hold me)

I want you right here by my side

Hold me

(Hold me)

Hold me

(Hold me)

And your love we won't hide

Oh, I need you

(I need you)

Oh, I need you

(I need you)

Oh, oh walk with me

(Walk with me)

Talk with me

(Talk with me)

I want you to stop my heart from crying