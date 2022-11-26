Lirik Lagu Call Me Everyday - Chris Brown feat WIzkid dan Fakta di Baliknya
Come rewind o
Girl, I get the money wey fit make you mine o
Give you loving every night fit make you mad o
Na only you give me love wey make me nice o, nice o, nice o
Affi make you mine o
Girl, I love you plus I never make you minus
If I let you smoke is you gon' lose my lighter
If you paranoid then I'ma spend the night
You can get that loving every day
Diamonds dancing if na money I go pay
For your love I go pay o
E dey make a man dey chase o (oh)
I fit no dey call you every day
When you call run it back on replay
For your love I go pay o
For your love I go play o, ooh, ayy
Make I psycho, make I drive you psycho
Baby, every night say I go drive you psycho
Heavy, heavy duty don dey make me mad o
Make you make you, sing sing to the mic o
You my queen, girl, you all dat looking in your eyes o
Show you many tings you can utilize o
If I say I love you then I tell you like so (I love you)
Show you everything when I get in my zone
True that make you utilize o
Girl, when we tire tings dey wey go revive o
Give you many things wey go dey make you dance o
Girl, make you back up to the standing mic o
If his phone ring and he never call you back
You should leave him (woo)
Let me put some money in your bag, you don't need him
What I mean is if he do you bad, give me a reason
It ain't where you been, girl, it's where you at (where you at)
You can get that loving every day (oh)
Diamonds dancing if na money I go pay (play)
For your love I go pay o (pay it for you)
E dey make a man dey chase o (oh) (ooh)
I fit no dey call you every day (call me, baby)
When you call run it back on replay (play it back some more)
For your love I go pay o (ohh)
For your love I go play o, ohh, ayy (ooh)
Artikel Pilihan