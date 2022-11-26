Lirik Lagu Crawl - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya
Everybody see's it's you
I'm the one that lost the view
Everybody says we're through
I hope you haven't said it too
So where
Do we go from here?
With all this fear in our eyes
And where
Can love take us now
We've been so far down
We can still touch the sky
If we crawl
'Til we can walk again
Then we'll run
Until we're strong enough to jump
Then we'll fly
Until there is no winds
So let's crawl, crawl, crawl
Back to love, yeah
Back to love, yeah
Why did I change the pace?
Hearts were never meant to race
Always felt the need for space
And now I can't reach your face (your face)
So where (so where)
Are you standing now?
Are you in the crowd of my faults? (my faults)
Love, can't you see my hand?
I need one more chance
We can still have it all
So we'll crawl (if we crawl)
'Til we can walk again
Then we'll run (then we'll run)
Until we're strong enough to jump
Then we'll fly
Until there is no winds
So let's crawl, crawl, crawl
Back to love, yeah
Back to love, yeah
Everybody see's it's you
Well I never wanna lose that view
So we'll crawl (if we crawl)
'Til we can walk again
Then we'll run (we'll run)
Until we're strong enough to jump
Then we'll fly
Until there is no winds
So let's crawl, crawl, crawl (crawl)
So we'll crawl (ooh)
'Til we can walk again ('til we can walk again)
Then we'll run (we'll run)
Until we're strong enough to jump
Then we'll fly (yeah, yeah)
Until there is no wind
So let's crawl, let's crawl, lets crawl (crawl, crawl)
Back to love
Credits
Album: Graffiti
Dirilis: 2009
Artis: Chris Brown
Genre: R&B/Soul
