Lirik Lagu Crawl - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everybody see's it's you

I'm the one that lost the view

Everybody says we're through

I hope you haven't said it too

So where

Do we go from here?

With all this fear in our eyes

And where

Can love take us now

We've been so far down

We can still touch the sky

If we crawl

'Til we can walk again

Then we'll run

Until we're strong enough to jump

Then we'll fly

Until there is no winds

So let's crawl, crawl, crawl

Back to love, yeah

Back to love, yeah

Why did I change the pace?

Hearts were never meant to race

Always felt the need for space

And now I can't reach your face (your face)

So where (so where)

Are you standing now?

Are you in the crowd of my faults? (my faults)

Love, can't you see my hand?

I need one more chance

We can still have it all

So we'll crawl (if we crawl)

'Til we can walk again

Then we'll run (then we'll run)

Until we're strong enough to jump

Then we'll fly

Until there is no winds

So let's crawl, crawl, crawl

Back to love, yeah

Back to love, yeah

Everybody see's it's you

Well I never wanna lose that view

So we'll crawl (if we crawl)

'Til we can walk again

Then we'll run (we'll run)

Until we're strong enough to jump

Then we'll fly

Until there is no winds

So let's crawl, crawl, crawl (crawl)

So we'll crawl (ooh)

'Til we can walk again ('til we can walk again)

Then we'll run (we'll run)

Until we're strong enough to jump

Then we'll fly (yeah, yeah)

Until there is no wind

So let's crawl, let's crawl, lets crawl (crawl, crawl)

Back to love

Credits

Album: Graffiti

Dirilis: 2009

Artis: Chris Brown

Genre: R&B/Soul