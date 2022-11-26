Lirik lagu Sometimes - Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sometimes - Honne
Sometimes I'm stupid
Sometimes I'm f***ing hard work
Sometimes I'm the worst person
I only know how to hurt, yeah
Sometimes I'm scared of loving
I don't know just what you're worth
But that don't mean I can't learn
'Cause I can
I can't learn, 'cause I can
Turn off the light, she said
I'm going to bed
I don't wanna talk right now
I'm turning my head
If we could go back to where we first started
I would go right now
Remember the days before this all started
It's got me thinking how
Sometimes I'm stupid
Sometimes I'm f***ing hard work
Sometimes I'm the worst person
I only know how to hurt
Sometimes I'm scared of loving
And I don't know what you're worth
But that don't mean I can't learn
'Cause I can
Oh, oh
You didn't show tonight
Was it something I said?
I must have called a thousand times
But your phone must be dead
You're perfect, I'm not
I'm getting better
Or so I like to think
And I wanna to build us a future
And you're the missing link
I should have told you how I felt
When I had the chance
I should have held you higher up
In all of this
I should have told you how I felt (hey)
I should have told you how I felt
I should have looked back to you
As I walked away
I should have given you a kiss
But now it's too late
I should have told you how I felt (hey)
I should have told you how I feltA
Credit
Album: Love Me / Love Me Not
Released: 2018
Artist: HONNE
