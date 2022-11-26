Lirik lagu Sometimes - Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sometimes - Honne

Sometimes I'm stupid

Sometimes I'm f***ing hard work

Sometimes I'm the worst person

I only know how to hurt, yeah

Sometimes I'm scared of loving

I don't know just what you're worth

But that don't mean I can't learn

'Cause I can

I can't learn, 'cause I can

Turn off the light, she said

I'm going to bed

I don't wanna talk right now

I'm turning my head

If we could go back to where we first started

I would go right now

Remember the days before this all started

It's got me thinking how

Sometimes I'm stupid

Sometimes I'm f***ing hard work

Sometimes I'm the worst person

I only know how to hurt

Sometimes I'm scared of loving

And I don't know what you're worth

But that don't mean I can't learn

'Cause I can

Oh, oh

You didn't show tonight

Was it something I said?

I must have called a thousand times

But your phone must be dead

You're perfect, I'm not

I'm getting better

Or so I like to think

And I wanna to build us a future

And you're the missing link

I should have told you how I felt

When I had the chance

I should have held you higher up

In all of this

I should have told you how I felt (hey)

I should have told you how I felt

I should have looked back to you

As I walked away

I should have given you a kiss

But now it's too late

I should have told you how I felt (hey)

I should have told you how I feltA

Credit

Album: Love Me / Love Me Not

Released: 2018

Artist: HONNE