Lirik Lagu You Are My Life - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu You Are My Life – Harris J

Oh Allah!

You're the light that shines above

You're the reason I never give up

You're the one I try for, live my life for

Give up all I have

You're the melody, you're the key

All the inspiration I need

And when times get tough

I know you'll stand by me

You are the love I need

The one who is guiding me

And you know my destiny

For you are the light

And you are my life

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhhh

Oh Allah!

Your words light up my heart

This connection I felt from the start

Never lose fight of my dreams

Without you where would I be?

And although I feel like I'm a million miles away from home

I can lose all that I have when I feel the pain

I know that I can count on you

You are the love I need

The one who is guiding me

And you know my destiny

For you are the light

And you are my life

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhhh

And you are my life