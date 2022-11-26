Lirik Lagu You Are My Life - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu You Are My Life – Harris J
Oh Allah!
You're the light that shines above
You're the reason I never give up
You're the one I try for, live my life for
Give up all I have
You're the melody, you're the key
All the inspiration I need
And when times get tough
I know you'll stand by me
You are the love I need
The one who is guiding me
And you know my destiny
For you are the light
And you are my life
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhhh
Oh Allah!
Your words light up my heart
This connection I felt from the start
Never lose fight of my dreams
Without you where would I be?
And although I feel like I'm a million miles away from home
I can lose all that I have when I feel the pain
I know that I can count on you
You are the love I need
The one who is guiding me
And you know my destiny
For you are the light
And you are my life
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ohhhh
And you are my life
