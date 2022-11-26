Lirik Lagu Papas Got a Brand New Bag, Pt. 1 - James Brown dan Fakta dibaliknya

Papas Got a Brand New Bag, Pt. 1 - James Brown

Come here sister, Papa's in the swing

He ain't too hip, about that new breed babe

He ain't no drag

Papa's got a brand new bag

Come here mama, and dig this crazy scene

He's not too fancy, but his line is pretty clean

He ain't no drag

Papa's got a brand new bag

It's the Jerk

He's doing the Fly

Don't play him cheap 'cause you know he ain't shy

He's doing the Monkey, the Mashed Potatoes

Jump back Jack, See you later alligator

Come here sister

Papa's in the swing

He ain't too hip now

But I can dig that new breed babe

He ain't no drag

He's got a brand new bag

Oh papa, He's doing the Jerk

Papa, he's doing the Jerk

He's doing the twist, just like this

He's doing the Fly every day and every night

The thing's, like the Boomerang

Hey, come on

Hey hey, come on

Hey hey, said you uptight, out of sight

Come on, see what you know

Come on, see what you know

Credit

Artis: James Brown

Album: James Brown Plays James Brown: Yesterday and Today