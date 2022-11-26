Lirik Lagu Papas Got a Brand New Bag, Pt. 1 - James Brown dan Fakta dibaliknya

Papas Got a Brand New Bag, Pt. 1 - James Brown
Come here sister, Papa's in the swing
He ain't too hip, about that new breed babe
He ain't no drag
Papa's got a brand new bag
Come here mama, and dig this crazy scene
He's not too fancy, but his line is pretty clean
He ain't no drag
Papa's got a brand new bag
It's the Jerk
He's doing the Fly
Don't play him cheap 'cause you know he ain't shy
He's doing the Monkey, the Mashed Potatoes
Jump back Jack, See you later alligator
Come here sister
Papa's in the swing
He ain't too hip now
But I can dig that new breed babe
He ain't no drag
He's got a brand new bag
Oh papa, He's doing the Jerk
Papa, he's doing the Jerk
He's doing the twist, just like this
He's doing the Fly every day and every night
The thing's, like the Boomerang
Hey, come on
Hey hey, come on
Hey hey, said you uptight, out of sight
Come on, see what you know
Come on, see what you know
Credit
Artis: James Brown
Album: James Brown Plays James Brown: Yesterday and Today
Artikel Pilihan