Lirik Lagu ROSS AND RACHEL - Jake Miller dan Fakta dibaliknya

ROSS AND RACHEL – Jake Miller

Started out as friends, only friends

But I knew from that moment (I knew from that moment)

That I was falling fast, falling fast

But you never noticed (you never noticed)

I lived right down the hall

Like a fly on the wall

Knew you better than you knew yourself (yourself)

Couldn't get you alone, so I'd sit by the phone

I put myself through Hell

Could you even tell?

Thank God I waited

Thank God that I waited

'Cause my love never faded

I just needed patience

It was always you

Yeah, it was always you

Oh yeah, yeah-yeah

Thank God I waited

Thank God that I waited

'Cause my love never faded

I just needed patience

It was always you

Yeah, it was always you

Oh yeah, yeah-yeah

Remember when you slept at my place

We were kissin' and touchin' (kissin' and touchin')

I thought you mind had changed

But you woke up and said, "It was nothin'"

We're nothin'

I lived right down the hall

Like a fly on the wall

Knew you better than you knew yourself (yourself)

Couldn't get you alone, so I'd sit by the phone

I put myself through Hell

Could you even tell?

Thank God I waited

Thank God that I waited

'Cause my love never faded

I just needed patience

It was always you

Yeah, it was always you

Oh yeah, yeah-yeah

Thank God I waited

Thank God that I waited

'Cause my love never faded

I just needed patience

It was always you

Yeah, it was always you

Oh yeah, yeah-yeah