Lirik Lagu ROSS AND RACHEL - Jake Miller dan Fakta dibaliknya

Started out as friends, only friends
But I knew from that moment (I knew from that moment)
That I was falling fast, falling fast
But you never noticed (you never noticed)
I lived right down the hall
Like a fly on the wall
Knew you better than you knew yourself (yourself)
Couldn't get you alone, so I'd sit by the phone
I put myself through Hell
Could you even tell?
Thank God I waited
Thank God that I waited
'Cause my love never faded
I just needed patience
It was always you
Yeah, it was always you
Oh yeah, yeah-yeah
Thank God I waited
Thank God that I waited
'Cause my love never faded
I just needed patience
It was always you
Yeah, it was always you
Oh yeah, yeah-yeah
Remember when you slept at my place
We were kissin' and touchin' (kissin' and touchin')
I thought you mind had changed
But you woke up and said, "It was nothin'"
We're nothin'
I lived right down the hall
Like a fly on the wall
Knew you better than you knew yourself (yourself)
Couldn't get you alone, so I'd sit by the phone
I put myself through Hell
Could you even tell?
Thank God I waited
Thank God that I waited
'Cause my love never faded
I just needed patience
It was always you
Yeah, it was always you
Oh yeah, yeah-yeah
Thank God I waited
Thank God that I waited
'Cause my love never faded
I just needed patience
It was always you
Yeah, it was always you
Oh yeah, yeah-yeah
Artikel Pilihan