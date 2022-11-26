Lirik Lagu Halloween – Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Halloween – Novo Amor

All the good words have left my mouth

I'm completely out of things to say about it now

More and more, I'll catalogue my doubts

It's the worst thing about me and it's always around

I made a bet that I'd forget my name

By the age of 28, I can barely stay awake

'Cause more and more with every accolade

I get carried away with being carried away

I remember Halloween

I hit my head on the edge of the sink

Dialling out to an older me

I miss my friends that I pretend I don't need

But I could have done with them this week

On the table, my face went white

And I fainted right at the wrong damn time

I had an ECG, they checked how I breathe

And said I should take my life more seriously

I remember Halloween

I hit my head on the edge of the sink

Dialling out to an older me

I miss my friends that I pretend I don't need

But dammit! I needed you this week

All the good words have left my mouth

I'm completely out of things to say about it now

Credit

Artis: Novo Amor

Songwriter: Ali John Meredith-lacey

Album: Cannot Be, Whatsoever

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie