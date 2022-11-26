Lirik Lagu Halloween – Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Halloween – Novo Amor
All the good words have left my mouth
I'm completely out of things to say about it now
More and more, I'll catalogue my doubts
It's the worst thing about me and it's always around
I made a bet that I'd forget my name
By the age of 28, I can barely stay awake
'Cause more and more with every accolade
I get carried away with being carried away
I remember Halloween
I hit my head on the edge of the sink
Dialling out to an older me
I miss my friends that I pretend I don't need
But I could have done with them this week
On the table, my face went white
And I fainted right at the wrong damn time
I had an ECG, they checked how I breathe
And said I should take my life more seriously
I remember Halloween
I hit my head on the edge of the sink
Dialling out to an older me
I miss my friends that I pretend I don't need
But dammit! I needed you this week
All the good words have left my mouth
I'm completely out of things to say about it now
Credit
Artis: Novo Amor
Songwriter: Ali John Meredith-lacey
Album: Cannot Be, Whatsoever
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
