Lirik Lagu Rumors - Jake Miller dan Fakta dibaliknya

Yeah, rumors
Yeah, we the word up on the streets
They talk, talk, talk 'bout you and me
Let's start some rumors, rumors
And no, I don't know where they came from
But I'm always down to make some, rumors, rumors
Yeah, they saw me sneaking out your crib last night
3:00 a.m. to catch a flight
Caught me driving through your hood
Paparazzi got me good
We like stars, yeah baby, they astronomers
Look at everybody camping out with they binoculars
All up in the headlines, me and the wifey
But let them gossip girl, Blake Lively
I don't know where they're getting their news
But I'm not mad if tonight it comes true
Ooh, let's start some rumors
I'ma start some rumors with you, with you
I wanna start some rumors with you
Yeah, rumors, I wanna start some rumors with you
Yeah, rumors, I wanna start some...
Man, how the hell they spread so fast
Yeah, my homie called and asked
"Have you heard the rumors?" Wait what? Rumors
Yeah, we the topic of the town
We might as well just own it now
It ain't no rumor, no, it ain't no rumor
They caught us hooking up all in my whip
Man, I needa tint that shit
Now your cell is blowing up like
"Oh my God, tell me everything"
We like stars, yeah baby, they astronomers
Look at everybody camping out with they binoculars
All up in the headlines, me and the wifey
But let them gossip girl, Blake Lively
I don't know where they're getting their news
But I'm not mad if tonight it comes true
Ooh, let's start some rumors
I'ma start some rumors with you, with you
I wanna start some rumors with you
Yeah, rumors, I wanna start some rumors with you
Yeah, rumors, I wanna start some- (Rumors with you)
No we don't care if somebody knows, body knows
People talking, that's just how it goes, how it goes
You know we love to keep them on they toes, on they toes
Yeah, let's start a rumor tonight
If they ain't talking we ain't doing it right (Rumors)
