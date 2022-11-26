Lirik Lagu Rumors - Jake Miller dan Fakta dibaliknya

Rumors – Jake Miller

Yeah, rumors

Yeah, we the word up on the streets

They talk, talk, talk 'bout you and me

Let's start some rumors, rumors

And no, I don't know where they came from

But I'm always down to make some, rumors, rumors

Yeah, they saw me sneaking out your crib last night

3:00 a.m. to catch a flight

Caught me driving through your hood

Paparazzi got me good

We like stars, yeah baby, they astronomers

Look at everybody camping out with they binoculars

All up in the headlines, me and the wifey

But let them gossip girl, Blake Lively

I don't know where they're getting their news

But I'm not mad if tonight it comes true

Ooh, let's start some rumors

I'ma start some rumors with you, with you

I wanna start some rumors with you

Yeah, rumors, I wanna start some rumors with you

Yeah, rumors, I wanna start some...

Man, how the hell they spread so fast

Yeah, my homie called and asked

"Have you heard the rumors?" Wait what? Rumors

Yeah, we the topic of the town

We might as well just own it now

It ain't no rumor, no, it ain't no rumor

They caught us hooking up all in my whip

Man, I needa tint that shit

Now your cell is blowing up like

"Oh my God, tell me everything"

We like stars, yeah baby, they astronomers

Look at everybody camping out with they binoculars

All up in the headlines, me and the wifey

But let them gossip girl, Blake Lively

I don't know where they're getting their news

But I'm not mad if tonight it comes true

Ooh, let's start some rumors

I'ma start some rumors with you, with you

I wanna start some rumors with you

Yeah, rumors, I wanna start some rumors with you

Yeah, rumors, I wanna start some- (Rumors with you)

No we don't care if somebody knows, body knows

People talking, that's just how it goes, how it goes

You know we love to keep them on they toes, on they toes

Yeah, let's start a rumor tonight

If they ain't talking we ain't doing it right (Rumors)