Lirik Lagu One and Twenty - FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

One and Twenty - FUR
When I was, one and twenty
I heard a wise man say
Give crowns, and pounds and pennies
But not your heart away
Give pearls away and rubies
But keep your fancy free
When I was, not one and twenty
No used to talk to me
I won't try to ask you why
Tell me it's okay, that everything's the same
On a Sunday evening
My love and I would lie
See the coloured city
And look up at the sky
Looking for the stars
That we could never find
On a Sunday evening
My love and I entwined
I won't try to ask you why
Tell me it's okay, that everything's the same
I won't try to ask you why
Tell me it's okay, that everything's the same
