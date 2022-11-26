Lirik Lagu One and Twenty - FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

One and Twenty - FUR

When I was, one and twenty

I heard a wise man say

Give crowns, and pounds and pennies

But not your heart away

Give pearls away and rubies

But keep your fancy free

When I was, not one and twenty

No used to talk to me

I won't try to ask you why

Tell me it's okay, that everything's the same

On a Sunday evening

My love and I would lie

See the coloured city

And look up at the sky

Looking for the stars

That we could never find

On a Sunday evening

My love and I entwined

I won't try to ask you why

Tell me it's okay, that everything's the same

I won't try to ask you why

Tell me it's okay, that everything's the same

