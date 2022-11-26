Lirik Lagu Love - Zuchu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lalalaaaala lalalala
Lalalaaala
Oh my baby, hope you never leave me
Leave me when I need you
Leave me when I need you the most
Am craving, yes you know am craving
Craving for you body
Yes you know I want you for long
You the somebody son
Eh sister Tiwa gom find me iiiih
Na wewe ndo unanifaa aah wengi wananitamanii ooohh
Baby lonely, I'm so lonely when you leave me
I just need you by my side
I'm so lonely when you leave me
I need someone wey go hold me
I need love I need totori I need love
I need gum body I need love
I need gum body I need touch (Yeye)
I need totori I need love
The problem is you're looking for love
And I'm outchea looking one of
Can you decide if you're in or not (or no or no)
Cut to the chase mamacita
Come have a taste señorita
Take a joy ride with you on me
And smoke up till the morning
There she goes make me lose control
She run wild shokorishoko
Close marking kolobi koko
Nobody knows lets keep it on a low
No mind them shobo le shosho
If you need me call on me call call
Baby lonely I'm so lonely when you leave me
I just need you by my side
I'm so lonely when you leave me
I need someone wey go hold me
I need love i need totori i need love
I need gum body I need love
I need gum body I need touch
I need totori I need love
Lalalaaaala lalalala lalalaaala
Lalalaaaala lalalala lalalaaala
Credit
Artis: Zuchu
Album: Love
Rilis: 2022
Genre: RnB/Soul
Penulis: Zuhura Othman Soud
Artikel Pilihan