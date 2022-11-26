Lirik Lagu Love - Zuchu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love - Zuchu

Lalalaaaala lalalala

Lalalaaala

Oh my baby, hope you never leave me

Leave me when I need you

Leave me when I need you the most

Am craving, yes you know am craving

Craving for you body

Yes you know I want you for long

You the somebody son

Eh sister Tiwa gom find me iiiih

Na wewe ndo unanifaa aah wengi wananitamanii ooohh

Baby lonely, I'm so lonely when you leave me

I just need you by my side

I'm so lonely when you leave me

I need someone wey go hold me

I need love I need totori I need love

I need gum body I need love

I need gum body I need touch (Yeye)

I need totori I need love

The problem is you're looking for love

And I'm outchea looking one of

Can you decide if you're in or not (or no or no)

Cut to the chase mamacita

Come have a taste señorita

Take a joy ride with you on me

And smoke up till the morning

There she goes make me lose control

She run wild shokorishoko

Close marking kolobi koko

Nobody knows lets keep it on a low

No mind them shobo le shosho

If you need me call on me call call

Baby lonely I'm so lonely when you leave me

I just need you by my side

I'm so lonely when you leave me

I need someone wey go hold me

I need love i need totori i need love

I need gum body I need love

I need gum body I need touch

I need totori I need love

Lalalaaaala lalalala lalalaaala

Lalalaaaala lalalala lalalaaala

Credit

Artis: Zuchu

Album: Love

Rilis: 2022

Genre: RnB/Soul

Penulis: Zuhura Othman Soud