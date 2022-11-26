Lirik Lagu Not Enough – FUR dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 November 2022, 04:24 WIB
Band FUR.
Band FUR. /YouTube/furbabyfur

Not Enough – FUR

Maybe I am
The same as I always am
I swear I'll tell no one
And stay true to my word

You think I can
I don't know if I'm ready
To accept that I'm no one
At the end of the day

Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head
And in my arms she's there

Pictures of her
Lay around in my room
Maybe I'll keep it
But who really knows?

Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head
And in my arms she's there

Restless at night
Waking up with no warning
Not even my dreams can
Make me feel like I'm fine

Clawing my feet
As I get out of bed
Except all the monsters
Have moved to my head

Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head
And in my arms she's there

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Terpopuler

1

27 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 TERBARU, Cocok untuk Foto Profil WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook
2

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, yang Cocok Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
3

Contoh Teks Pidato Singkat Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dibawakan Saat Upacara HGN 25 November 2022
4

25 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Desain Unik dan Cocok Dibagikan di Media Sosial
5

13 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Instagram, Facebook, dan Twitter
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Uruguay vs Korea Selatan, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV
7

Kumpulan Puisi Singkat untuk Hari Guru Nasional 2022
8

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WhatsApp, Facebook hingga TikTok
9

13 Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 Gratis dan Keren, Cocok Jadi Status di Media Sosial
10

Netizen Kecewa Berat Lihat Rudiger dan Gundogan Dukung LGBT Lewat Aksi Tutup Mulut

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Ada FIFA World Cup Qatar Polandia Vs Arab Saudi

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Ada FIFA World Cup Qatar Polandia Vs Arab Saudi

26 November 2022, 05:12 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Surabaya - Makassar Tanggal 26 November 2022, Terdapat 10 Waktu Keberangkatan

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Surabaya - Makassar Tanggal 26 November 2022, Terdapat 10 Waktu Keberangkatan

26 November 2022, 05:11 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes Psikologi: Pilih Rumah Favorit, Cari Tahu Lebih Banyak tentang Kepribadian Anda

Tes Psikologi: Pilih Rumah Favorit, Cari Tahu Lebih Banyak tentang Kepribadian Anda

26 November 2022, 05:11 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Kisi-kisi dan Soal PAS UAS IPA Kelas 8 SMP MTS Semester 1 TA 2022-2023 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terkini

Kisi-kisi dan Soal PAS UAS IPA Kelas 8 SMP MTS Semester 1 TA 2022-2023 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terkini

26 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Gianyar Bali

Link Streaming,Prediksi, Berita Tim,Head To Head Polandia vs Arab Saudi Piala Dunia 2022. Akses Linknya Disini

Link Streaming,Prediksi, Berita Tim,Head To Head Polandia vs Arab Saudi Piala Dunia 2022. Akses Linknya Disini

26 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Utara Times

Contoh Soal Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban PAS Matematika Kelas 7 SMP Semester 1

Contoh Soal Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban PAS Matematika Kelas 7 SMP Semester 1

26 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022: Taurus Pertahankan Keharmonisan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022: Taurus Pertahankan Keharmonisan

26 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 26 November 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Orang Ketiga Mencoba Intervensi Hubungan Kamu

Ramalan Zodiak 26 November 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Orang Ketiga Mencoba Intervensi Hubungan Kamu

26 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini; Romantis Tidak Bisa Menunggu

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini; Romantis Tidak Bisa Menunggu

26 November 2022, 05:10 WIB

Media Pakuan

Kejutan! Iran Sukses Kalahkan Wales di Waktu Tambahan Babak Kedua pada Match Kedua FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kejutan! Iran Sukses Kalahkan Wales di Waktu Tambahan Babak Kedua pada Match Kedua FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

26 November 2022, 05:08 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, 26 November 2022, Ada Radha Krisna, Suami Pengganti Hingga Sinema Horor Asia 

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, 26 November 2022, Ada Radha Krisna, Suami Pengganti Hingga Sinema Horor Asia 

26 November 2022, 05:07 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Sholat Wilayah Kabupaten Kuningan, Sabtu, 26 November 2022, Beserta Doa Setelah Adzan Berkumandang

Jadwal Sholat Wilayah Kabupaten Kuningan, Sabtu, 26 November 2022, Beserta Doa Setelah Adzan Berkumandang

26 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Aries Menikmati Pekerjaan Anda

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Aries Menikmati Pekerjaan Anda

26 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 26 November 2022, Klaim Diamond Gratis dan Hadiah Menarik lewat reward.ff.garena.com

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 26 November 2022, Klaim Diamond Gratis dan Hadiah Menarik lewat reward.ff.garena.com

26 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Tulungagung

26 November 2022 Hari Apa? Ada Peringatan Hari Belanja hingga Serangan di India yang Tewaskan Ratusan Orang

26 November 2022 Hari Apa? Ada Peringatan Hari Belanja hingga Serangan di India yang Tewaskan Ratusan Orang

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Potensi Badung

Jumpa Swiss, Timnas Brasil Tidak Akan Diperkuat Neymar dan Danilo

Jumpa Swiss, Timnas Brasil Tidak Akan Diperkuat Neymar dan Danilo

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Ada Lowongan Kerja di Trans Studio Mini Tasikmalaya, Anda Berminat?

Ada Lowongan Kerja di Trans Studio Mini Tasikmalaya, Anda Berminat?

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Terbaru! Kisi-kisi dan Soal PAS UAS IPA Kelas 9 SMP MTS Tahun 2022, Berikut Kunci Jawaban serta Ulasan Terbaik

Terbaru! Kisi-kisi dan Soal PAS UAS IPA Kelas 9 SMP MTS Tahun 2022, Berikut Kunci Jawaban serta Ulasan Terbaik

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Gianyar Bali

Link Streaming, Prediksi, Berita Tim, Head To Head Tunisia vs Australia Piala Dunia 2022. Akses Linknya Disini

Link Streaming, Prediksi, Berita Tim, Head To Head Tunisia vs Australia Piala Dunia 2022. Akses Linknya Disini

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Utara Times

Primbon Jawa: 4 Weton Calon Jutawan yang Rezekinya Terus Mengalir Kamukah Salah Satunya?

Primbon Jawa: 4 Weton Calon Jutawan yang Rezekinya Terus Mengalir Kamukah Salah Satunya?

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Bruno Fernandes Tak Terganggu Berita Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes Tak Terganggu Berita Cristiano Ronaldo

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022: Ada Detective Conan dan Indonesia Next Top Model

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022: Ada Detective Conan dan Indonesia Next Top Model

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022: Shio Naga Mudah Terpancing Emosi

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022: Shio Naga Mudah Terpancing Emosi

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 26 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Seseorang Kan Datang Membawa Hubungan yang Bermakna

Ramalan Zodiak 26 November 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Seseorang Kan Datang Membawa Hubungan yang Bermakna

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Sabtu, 26 November 2022: RCTI, GTV, MNC TV, Indosiar, Ada Film 'Hotel Transylvania 3'

Jadwal Acara TV Sabtu, 26 November 2022: RCTI, GTV, MNC TV, Indosiar, Ada Film 'Hotel Transylvania 3'

26 November 2022, 05:00 WIB
x