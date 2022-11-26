Lirik Lagu Not Enough – FUR dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Not Enough – FUR

Maybe I am

The same as I always am

I swear I'll tell no one

And stay true to my word

You think I can

I don't know if I'm ready

To accept that I'm no one

At the end of the day

Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head

And in my arms she's there

Pictures of her

Lay around in my room

Maybe I'll keep it

But who really knows?

Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head

And in my arms she's there

Restless at night

Waking up with no warning

Not even my dreams can

Make me feel like I'm fine

Clawing my feet

As I get out of bed

Except all the monsters

Have moved to my head

Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head

And in my arms she's there