Lirik Lagu Not Enough – FUR dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Not Enough – FUR
Maybe I am
The same as I always am
I swear I'll tell no one
And stay true to my word
You think I can
I don't know if I'm ready
To accept that I'm no one
At the end of the day
Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head
And in my arms she's there
Pictures of her
Lay around in my room
Maybe I'll keep it
But who really knows?
Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head
And in my arms she's there
Restless at night
Waking up with no warning
Not even my dreams can
Make me feel like I'm fine
Clawing my feet
As I get out of bed
Except all the monsters
Have moved to my head
Pacing 'round empty rooms in my head
And in my arms she's there
