Lirik Lagu Confession of a Broken Heart - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Confession of a Broken Heart - Lindsay Lohan
I wait for the postman to bring me a letter
I wait for the good Lord to make me feel better
And I carry the weight of the world on my shoulders
A family in crisis that only grows older
Why'd you have to go
Why'd you have to go
Why'd you have to go
Daughter to father, daughter to father
I am broken but I am hoping
Daughter to father, daughter to father
I am crying, a part of me is dying and
These are, these are
The confessions of a broken heart
And I wear all your old clothes; your polo sweater
I dream of another you the one who would never, never
Leave me alone to pick up the pieces
A daddy to hold me, that's what I needed
So why'd you have to go
Why'd you have to go
Why'd you have to go
Daughter to father, daughter to father
I don't know you, but I still want to
Daughter to father, daughter to father
Tell me the truth, did you ever love me'
Cause these are, these are
The confessions of a broken heart, of a broken heart
I love you
I love you
I love you
I, I love you
Daughter to father, daughter to father
I don't know you, but I still want to
Daughter to father, daughter to father
Tell me the truth, did you ever love me'
Did you ever love me?
These are
The confessions of a broken heart, oh yea
