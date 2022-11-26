Lirik Lagu West Coast – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 November 2022, 04:05 WIB
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey /instagram.com/lanadelreybr/

West CoastLana Del Rey

I can see my baby swingin'
Ooh baby baby bae, I love you
I can see my baby swingin'
Ooh baby baby bae, I love you
I can see my baby swingin'
Ooh baby baby bae, I love you
I can see my baby swingin'

Down on the West Coast they got a sayin'
"If you're not drinkin' then you're not playin'"
But you've got the music, you've got the music
In you, don't you?

Down on the West Coast, I get this feeling like
It all could happen, that's why I'm leaving
You for the moment, you for the moment
Boy blue, yeah you

I can see my baby swingin'
I can see my baby swingin'

Down on the West Coast, they got their icons
Their silver starlets, their Queens of Saigons
And you've got the music, you've got the music
In you, don't you?

Down on the West Coast, they love their movies
Their golden gods and rock and roll groupies
And you've got the music, you've got the music
In you, don't you?

I can see my baby swingin'
I can see my baby swingin'

You push it hard, I pull away, I'm feeling hotter than fire
I guess that no one ever really made me feel that much higher
Te deseo, cariño, boy, it's you I desire
Your love, your love

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Terpopuler

1

27 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 TERBARU, Cocok untuk Foto Profil WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook
2

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, yang Cocok Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
3

Contoh Teks Pidato Singkat Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dibawakan Saat Upacara HGN 25 November 2022
4

25 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Desain Unik dan Cocok Dibagikan di Media Sosial
5

13 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Instagram, Facebook, dan Twitter
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Uruguay vs Korea Selatan, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV
7

Kumpulan Puisi Singkat untuk Hari Guru Nasional 2022
8

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WhatsApp, Facebook hingga TikTok
9

13 Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 Gratis dan Keren, Cocok Jadi Status di Media Sosial
10

Netizen Kecewa Berat Lihat Rudiger dan Gundogan Dukung LGBT Lewat Aksi Tutup Mulut

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem ML Terbaru Sabtu 26 November 2022, Klaim Diamond Gratis dan Skin Keren dari Moonton!

Kode Redeem ML Terbaru Sabtu 26 November 2022, Klaim Diamond Gratis dan Skin Keren dari Moonton!

26 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Media Pakuan

Subuh 04.03 Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah DKI Jakarta Hari ini 26 November 2022

Subuh 04.03 Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah DKI Jakarta Hari ini 26 November 2022

26 November 2022, 05:24 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Trans TV, SCTV, NET TV, Ada Film 'Badges of Fury'

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Trans TV, SCTV, NET TV, Ada Film 'Badges of Fury'

26 November 2022, 05:22 WIB

Oke Jambi

Perkiraan Cuaca Kota Jambi Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022

Perkiraan Cuaca Kota Jambi Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022

26 November 2022, 05:21 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Ada Tayangan Ikatan Cinta dan X-men : Apcalypse

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Ada Tayangan Ikatan Cinta dan X-men : Apcalypse

26 November 2022, 05:21 WIB

Potensi Badung

HASIL PERTANDINGAN Piala Dunia 2022: Amerika Serikat Imbangi Inggris, Pertarungan di Grup B ‘Memanas’

HASIL PERTANDINGAN Piala Dunia 2022: Amerika Serikat Imbangi Inggris, Pertarungan di Grup B ‘Memanas’

26 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Update Soal PAS UAS IPA Terbaru Tahun 2022 Semester 1 Kelas 7 SMP MTS Kurikulum Merdeka Berikut Kunci Jawaban

Update Soal PAS UAS IPA Terbaru Tahun 2022 Semester 1 Kelas 7 SMP MTS Kurikulum Merdeka Berikut Kunci Jawaban

26 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Gianyar Bali

Link Streaming, Prediksi, Berita Tim,Head To Head Argentina vs Mexico Piala Dunia 2022. Akses Linknya Disini

Link Streaming, Prediksi, Berita Tim,Head To Head Argentina vs Mexico Piala Dunia 2022. Akses Linknya Disini

26 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Kesehatan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Pisces Hindari Makanan Manis

Cek Kesehatan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Pisces Hindari Makanan Manis

26 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 26 November 2022 Libra, Scorpio, Sagitarius: Jangan Remehkan Kekuatan Cinta Pasangan Kamu

Ramalan Zodiak 26 November 2022 Libra, Scorpio, Sagitarius: Jangan Remehkan Kekuatan Cinta Pasangan Kamu

26 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

SIM Keliling Bandung, Cek Jadwal dan Lokasi Terbaru Akhir Pekan Sabtu 26 November 2022, Besok Tidak Beroperasi

SIM Keliling Bandung, Cek Jadwal dan Lokasi Terbaru Akhir Pekan Sabtu 26 November 2022, Besok Tidak Beroperasi

26 November 2022, 05:19 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Anwar Ibrahim jadi PM Malaysia, Presiden Jokowi Beri Ucapan Selamat

Anwar Ibrahim jadi PM Malaysia, Presiden Jokowi Beri Ucapan Selamat

26 November 2022, 05:19 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Hasil Pertandingan Iran VS Wales Piala Dunia 2022, Perwakilan Asia Buat Gareth Bale Jadi Juru Kunci

Hasil Pertandingan Iran VS Wales Piala Dunia 2022, Perwakilan Asia Buat Gareth Bale Jadi Juru Kunci

26 November 2022, 05:19 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Piala Dunia 2022, Extra Time Tahan Laju Wales di Qatar

Piala Dunia 2022, Extra Time Tahan Laju Wales di Qatar

26 November 2022, 05:16 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Jangan Ragu Pada Diri Sendiri

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Jangan Ragu Pada Diri Sendiri

26 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Gianyar Bali

Link Streaming, Prediksi, Berita Tim,Head To Head Perancis vs Denmark Piala Dunia 2022. Akses Linknya Disini

Link Streaming, Prediksi, Berita Tim,Head To Head Perancis vs Denmark Piala Dunia 2022. Akses Linknya Disini

26 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Gemini Kemajuan Moneter Menjanjikan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Gemini Kemajuan Moneter Menjanjikan

26 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Bansos BPNT Kartu Sembako 2022 Rp200 Ribu Cair November, Login cekbansos.kemensos.go.id untuk Cek Penerima

Bansos BPNT Kartu Sembako 2022 Rp200 Ribu Cair November, Login cekbansos.kemensos.go.id untuk Cek Penerima

26 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja Juragan Printing November 2022, Butuhkan Desain Grafis Minimal Lulusan SMA SMK

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja Juragan Printing November 2022, Butuhkan Desain Grafis Minimal Lulusan SMA SMK

26 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Zona Priangan

Model Celana Lisa BLACKPINK Membuat Penggemar Menghela Napas, BLINK Menyebut Itu Model Pakaian Alien

Model Celana Lisa BLACKPINK Membuat Penggemar Menghela Napas, BLINK Menyebut Itu Model Pakaian Alien

26 November 2022, 05:14 WIB

Malang Terkini

Daftar Nama Habib dan Syarifah yang Menjadi Korban Gempa Cianjur dan Sekitarnya

Daftar Nama Habib dan Syarifah yang Menjadi Korban Gempa Cianjur dan Sekitarnya

26 November 2022, 05:14 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus 26 November 2022 Mulai dari Kesehatan Karir hingga Asmara

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus 26 November 2022 Mulai dari Kesehatan Karir hingga Asmara

26 November 2022, 05:12 WIB

Media Tulungagung

26 November Memperingati Hari Apa? Peringatan Hari Tanpa Belanja, Berikut Peristiwa Bersejarah Lainya di Dunia

26 November Memperingati Hari Apa? Peringatan Hari Tanpa Belanja, Berikut Peristiwa Bersejarah Lainya di Dunia

26 November 2022, 05:12 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Ada FIFA World Cup Qatar Polandia Vs Arab Saudi

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Sabtu, 26 November 2022: Ada FIFA World Cup Qatar Polandia Vs Arab Saudi

26 November 2022, 05:12 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Surabaya - Makassar Tanggal 26 November 2022, Terdapat 10 Waktu Keberangkatan

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Surabaya - Makassar Tanggal 26 November 2022, Terdapat 10 Waktu Keberangkatan

26 November 2022, 05:11 WIB
x