Lirik Lagu West Coast – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

West Coast – Lana Del Rey

I can see my baby swingin'

Ooh baby baby bae, I love you

I can see my baby swingin'

Ooh baby baby bae, I love you

I can see my baby swingin'

Ooh baby baby bae, I love you

I can see my baby swingin'

Down on the West Coast they got a sayin'

"If you're not drinkin' then you're not playin'"

But you've got the music, you've got the music

In you, don't you?

Down on the West Coast, I get this feeling like

It all could happen, that's why I'm leaving

You for the moment, you for the moment

Boy blue, yeah you

I can see my baby swingin'

I can see my baby swingin'

Down on the West Coast, they got their icons

Their silver starlets, their Queens of Saigons

And you've got the music, you've got the music

In you, don't you?

Down on the West Coast, they love their movies

Their golden gods and rock and roll groupies

And you've got the music, you've got the music

In you, don't you?

I can see my baby swingin'

I can see my baby swingin'

You push it hard, I pull away, I'm feeling hotter than fire

I guess that no one ever really made me feel that much higher

Te deseo, cariño, boy, it's you I desire

Your love, your love