Lirik Lagu We Know - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Know - Fifth Harmony



Same words, same thirst, just a different name

Same jokes, same laugh, guess that’s just your game

You got at her the same way you got at me

You show me everything I need to see



Even though you’re so damn fine

I know I’m better off without ya

Even if you cross my mind

I would always have to doubt you



I won’t believe a thing you say this time

All them other girls told me how you play your game

Yeah, we know all about you

I know it probably worked for you last time

But them other girls told me how you play your game

Yeah, we know all about you



Ooh, we know, we know, we know

We know, we know, we know, yeah

All about you

Ooh, we know, we know, we know

We know, we know, we know, yeah

All about you



First off you should really be ashamed

You won’t entice me with that big ol' chain (Mm-mm)

Can’t have my number put that phone away

Maybe you should just stay in your lane



Even though you’re so damn fine

I know I’m better off without ya

Even if you cross my mind

I would always have to doubt you



I won’t believe a thing you say this time

All them other girls told me how you play your game

Yeah, we know all about you

I know it probably worked for you last time

But them other girls told me how you play your game

Yeah, we know all about you (No, no, no, no, no)



Ooh, we know, we know, we know (No)

We know, we know, we know, yeah

All about you (Yeah, yeah)

Ooh, we know, we know, we know (We know, we know)

We know, we know, we know, yeah (Ooh, ooh)

All about you (Ooh, ooh, ohh)



I won’t believe a thing you say this time

All them other girls told me how you play your game

Yeah, we know all about you



Credit



Produser: TBHits dan Victoria Monét



Penulis: Kyle Stewart II dan Victoria Monét



Album: Reflections



Genre: Pop, R&B/Soul



Fakta di balik lagu



We Know lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 30 Januari 2015 sebagai single ke-11 dalam album Reflections.



Secara lirik, lagu ini memiliki tema pemberdayaan wanita yang menyatakan bahwa wanita tidak akan tertipu atau terpikat oleh pria yang tidak baik, tidak peduli seberapa menariknya mereka.



Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.



Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.



Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.



Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.



Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.



Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.



“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

