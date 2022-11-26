Lirik Lagu We Know - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Know - Fifth Harmony
Same words, same thirst, just a different name
Same jokes, same laugh, guess that’s just your game
You got at her the same way you got at me
You show me everything I need to see
Even though you’re so damn fine
I know I’m better off without ya
Even if you cross my mind
I would always have to doubt you
I won’t believe a thing you say this time
All them other girls told me how you play your game
Yeah, we know all about you
I know it probably worked for you last time
But them other girls told me how you play your game
Yeah, we know all about you
Ooh, we know, we know, we know
We know, we know, we know, yeah
All about you
Ooh, we know, we know, we know
We know, we know, we know, yeah
All about you
First off you should really be ashamed
You won’t entice me with that big ol' chain (Mm-mm)
Can’t have my number put that phone away
Maybe you should just stay in your lane
Even though you’re so damn fine
I know I’m better off without ya
Even if you cross my mind
I would always have to doubt you
I won’t believe a thing you say this time
All them other girls told me how you play your game
Yeah, we know all about you
I know it probably worked for you last time
But them other girls told me how you play your game
Yeah, we know all about you (No, no, no, no, no)
Ooh, we know, we know, we know (No)
We know, we know, we know, yeah
All about you (Yeah, yeah)
Ooh, we know, we know, we know (We know, we know)
We know, we know, we know, yeah (Ooh, ooh)
All about you (Ooh, ooh, ohh)
I won’t believe a thing you say this time
All them other girls told me how you play your game
Yeah, we know all about you
Credit
Produser: TBHits dan Victoria Monét
Penulis: Kyle Stewart II dan Victoria Monét
Album: Reflections
Genre: Pop, R&B/Soul
Fakta di balik lagu
We Know lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 30 Januari 2015 sebagai single ke-11 dalam album Reflections.
Secara lirik, lagu ini memiliki tema pemberdayaan wanita yang menyatakan bahwa wanita tidak akan tertipu atau terpikat oleh pria yang tidak baik, tidak peduli seberapa menariknya mereka.
Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.
Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.
Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.
Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.
Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.
Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.
“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
Artikel Pilihan