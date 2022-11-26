Lirik Lagu Brooklyn Baby – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Brooklyn Baby – Lana Del Rey

Ta-da-da-da-da-da-da

Ta-da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da

They say I'm too young to love you

I don't know what I need

They think I don't understand

The freedom land of the seventies

I think I'm too cool to know ya

You say I'm like the ice, I freeze

I'm churnin' out novels like

Beat poetry on Amphetamines

I say

I say

Well, my boyfriend's in a band

He plays guitar while I sing Lou Reed

I've got feathers in my hair

I get down to Beat poetry

And my jazz collection's rare

I can play most anything

I'm a Brooklyn baby

I'm a Brooklyn baby

Ta-da-da-da-da-da-da

Ta-da-da-da-da-da-da

Pa-ta-da-da-da-da

They say I'm too young to love you

They say I'm too dumb to see

They judge me like a picture book

By the colors, like they forgot to read

I think we're like fire and water

I think we're like the wind and sea

You're burnin' up, I'm coolin' down

You're up, I'm down

You're blind, I see