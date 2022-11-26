Lirik Lagu Brooklyn Baby – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ta-da-da-da-da-da-da
Ta-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da
They say I'm too young to love you
I don't know what I need
They think I don't understand
The freedom land of the seventies
I think I'm too cool to know ya
You say I'm like the ice, I freeze
I'm churnin' out novels like
Beat poetry on Amphetamines
I say
I say
Well, my boyfriend's in a band
He plays guitar while I sing Lou Reed
I've got feathers in my hair
I get down to Beat poetry
And my jazz collection's rare
I can play most anything
I'm a Brooklyn baby
I'm a Brooklyn baby
Ta-da-da-da-da-da-da
Ta-da-da-da-da-da-da
Pa-ta-da-da-da-da
They say I'm too young to love you
They say I'm too dumb to see
They judge me like a picture book
By the colors, like they forgot to read
I think we're like fire and water
I think we're like the wind and sea
You're burnin' up, I'm coolin' down
You're up, I'm down
You're blind, I see
