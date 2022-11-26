Lirik Lagu Onyx Is Here - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Onyx Is Here - Onyx
[Intro]
(Onyx, Onyx...) Move back...(the Onyx is here!)
Back up, back up (the Onyx is here!)
[Hook]
(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!
Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!
(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!
Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!
[Verse 1: Fredro Starr & Sonee Seeza]
Yeah, yeah
Yeah make way for the wild child
Stop screamin, you're fiendin
Play that, say that, dip dive socialize
Uncivilized guys rise up
Hip-hop underrated, the way they stated gets me hated
Back up, back off, lick shot for the street smarts
Onyx is the antidote for all your problems
Gimme a hit
Damn, don't it feel good?
Yup, I know you love to hate it, but you cannot explain
Why you keep puttin mad face in your veins
Oooh, yeah, there, I got it
Official Nasty psychotic
Spies got spotted
So travel through the mind of a maniac automatic
You panic get stranded, a ni*** on the planet
Feel the black stone hit ya dome, roam in the desert
My chrome fills and skills to put chills in ya backbone
[Hook]
(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!
Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!
(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!
Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!
(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!
Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!
(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!
Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!
Artikel Pilihan