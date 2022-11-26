Lirik Lagu Onyx Is Here - Onyx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Onyx Is Here - Onyx

[Intro]

(Onyx, Onyx...) Move back...(the Onyx is here!)

Back up, back up (the Onyx is here!)

[Hook]

(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!

Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!

(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!

Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!

[Verse 1: Fredro Starr & Sonee Seeza]

Yeah, yeah

Yeah make way for the wild child

Stop screamin, you're fiendin

Play that, say that, dip dive socialize

Uncivilized guys rise up

Hip-hop underrated, the way they stated gets me hated

Back up, back off, lick shot for the street smarts

Onyx is the antidote for all your problems

Gimme a hit

Damn, don't it feel good?

Yup, I know you love to hate it, but you cannot explain

Why you keep puttin mad face in your veins

Oooh, yeah, there, I got it

Official Nasty psychotic

Spies got spotted

So travel through the mind of a maniac automatic

You panic get stranded, a ni*** on the planet

Feel the black stone hit ya dome, roam in the desert

My chrome fills and skills to put chills in ya backbone

[Hook]

(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!

Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!

(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!

Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!

(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!

Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!

(Onyx, Onyx..) Move back...the Onyx is here!

Back up, back up...the Onyx is here!