Lirik Lagu If You Can’t Hang – Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Can’t Hang – Sleeping with Sirens
Met a girl at seventeen
Thought she meant the world to me
So I gave her everything
She turned out to be a cheat
Said she'd been thinking for a long time
And she found somebody new
I've been thinking that this whole time
Well I never thought you'd stay
That's okay
I hope he takes your filthy heart
And then he throws you away someday
Before you go, there's one thing you oughta know
If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby
If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby
If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby
If you can't hang then, there's the door
I don't wanna take your precious time
'Cause you're such a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty face
But you turned into a pretty big waste of my time
I don't wanna take up all your time
'Cause you're such a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty face
But you turned into a pretty big waste of my time
You're the lowest type
You're the lowest
I met a girl talking away
She found a boy she knew she'd change
I changed my clothes, my hair, my face
To watch us go our separate ways
She said we've grown apart for sometime
But then she found somebody new
I hope Mr. Right puts up with all the bullshit that you do
Stay the hell away,
While I sit here by myself
And figure out how I got this way
Before you go, there's one thing you oughta know
If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby
If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby
If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby
If you can't hang then, there's the door
