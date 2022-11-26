Lirik Lagu If You Can’t Hang – Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Can’t Hang – Sleeping with Sirens

Met a girl at seventeen

Thought she meant the world to me

So I gave her everything

She turned out to be a cheat

Said she'd been thinking for a long time

And she found somebody new

I've been thinking that this whole time

Well I never thought you'd stay

That's okay

I hope he takes your filthy heart

And then he throws you away someday

Before you go, there's one thing you oughta know

If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby

If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby

If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby

If you can't hang then, there's the door

I don't wanna take your precious time

'Cause you're such a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty face

But you turned into a pretty big waste of my time

I don't wanna take up all your time

'Cause you're such a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty face

But you turned into a pretty big waste of my time

You're the lowest type

You're the lowest

I met a girl talking away

She found a boy she knew she'd change

I changed my clothes, my hair, my face

To watch us go our separate ways

She said we've grown apart for sometime

But then she found somebody new

I hope Mr. Right puts up with all the bullshit that you do

Stay the hell away,

While I sit here by myself

And figure out how I got this way

Before you go, there's one thing you oughta know

If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby

If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby

If you can't hang then, there's the door, baby

If you can't hang then, there's the door