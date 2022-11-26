Lirik Lagu God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You - NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You - NSync

Can this be true?

Tell me, can this be real?

How can I put into words what I feel?

My life was complete

I thought I was whole

Why do I feel like I'm losing control?

I never thought that love could feel like this

And you've changed my world with just one kiss

How can it be that right here with me

There's an angel?

It's a miracle

Your love is like a river

Peaceful and deep

Your soul is like a secret

That I never could keep

When I look into your eyes

I know that it's true

God must have spent

A little more time

On you

(A little more time, yes he did baby)

In all of creation, all things great and small

You are the one that surpasses them all

More precious than any diamond or pearl

They broke the mold when you came in this world

And I'm trying hard to figure out

Just how I ever did without

The warmth of your smile

The heart of a child

That's deep inside

Leaves me purified

Your love is like a river

Peaceful and deep

Your soul is like a secret

That I never could keep

When I look into your eyes

I know that it's true

God must have spent

A little more time

On you

Never thought that love could feel like this

And you've changed my world with just one kiss

How can it be that right here with me

There's an angel?

It's a miracle

Your love is like a river

Peaceful and deep

Your soul is like a secret

That I never could keep

When I look into your eyes

I know that it's true

God must have spent

A little more time

On you