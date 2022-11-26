Lirik Lagu Arms Open – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Arms Open – The Script
Arms Open – The Script
I can't unfeel your pain
I can't undo what's done
I can't send back the rain
But if I could, I would
My love, my arms are open
So when you feel like you can't take another round of being broken
My arms are open
And when you're losing faith and every door around you keeps on closin'
My arms are open
I can't uncry your tears
I can't rewind the time
I can't unsay what's said
In your crazy life
My love, my arms are open, mmm
Ooh, and when you're cursing at the sky and thinking, Lord you must be jokin'
My arms are open
And, and when you're looking in the mirror thinking, damn, my life is over
My arms are open
My arms are open
My arms are open
My arms are open
My arms are open
Mmm, so let me do to you what you've always done for me
And let me be the ground underneath your feet
Mmm, I can't unfeel your pain
I can't undo what's done
I can't send back the rain
But if I could, I would
My love, my arms are open
Arms are open, mmm
So when you feel like you can't take another round of being broken
My arms are open, oh-oh
And when you're losing faith and every door around you keeps on closin'
My arms are open
