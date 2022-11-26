Lirik Lagu Arms Open – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Arms Open – The Script

Arms Open – The Script

I can't unfeel your pain

I can't undo what's done

I can't send back the rain

But if I could, I would

My love, my arms are open

So when you feel like you can't take another round of being broken

My arms are open

And when you're losing faith and every door around you keeps on closin'

My arms are open

I can't uncry your tears

I can't rewind the time

I can't unsay what's said

In your crazy life

My love, my arms are open, mmm

Ooh, and when you're cursing at the sky and thinking, Lord you must be jokin'

My arms are open

And, and when you're looking in the mirror thinking, damn, my life is over

My arms are open

My arms are open

My arms are open

My arms are open

My arms are open

Mmm, so let me do to you what you've always done for me

And let me be the ground underneath your feet

Mmm, I can't unfeel your pain

I can't undo what's done

I can't send back the rain

But if I could, I would

My love, my arms are open

Arms are open, mmm

So when you feel like you can't take another round of being broken

My arms are open, oh-oh

And when you're losing faith and every door around you keeps on closin'

My arms are open