Lirik Lagu Gone – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gone – NSync

There's a thousand words that I could say

To make you come home

Oh, seems so long ago you walked away

Left me alone

I remember what you said to me

You were acting so strange

and maybe I was too blind to see

That you needed a change

Was it something I said

To make you turn away?

To make you walk out and leave me cold

If I could just find a way

To make it so that you were right here

But right now…

I've been sitting here

Can't get you off my mind

I've tried my best to be a man and be strong

I've drove myself insane

Wishing I could touch your face

But the truth remains…

You're gone…

You're gone…

Baby you're gone

Girl you're gone, baby girl, you're gone…

You're gone…

You're…

I don't wanna make excuses, baby

Won't change the fact that you're gone

But if there's something that I could do

Won't you please let me know?

The time is passing so slowly now

Guess that's my life without you

and maybe I could change my every day

But baby I don't want to

So I'll just hang around

and find some things to do

To take my mind off missing you

and I know in my heart

You can't say that you don't love me too

Please say you do

Yeah…

I've been sitting here

Can't get you off my mind

I've tried my best to be a man and be strong

I Drove myself insane

Wishing I could touch your face

But the truth remains