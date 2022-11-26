Lirik Lagu Gone – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 November 2022, 03:50 WIB
NSync.
NSync. /Tangkapan layar YouTube NSYNC

Lirik Lagu Gone – NSync

There's a thousand words that I could say
To make you come home
Oh, seems so long ago you walked away
Left me alone
I remember what you said to me
You were acting so strange
and maybe I was too blind to see
That you needed a change

Was it something I said
To make you turn away?
To make you walk out and leave me cold
If I could just find a way
To make it so that you were right here
But right now…

I've been sitting here
Can't get you off my mind
I've tried my best to be a man and be strong
I've drove myself insane
Wishing I could touch your face
But the truth remains…

You're gone…
You're gone…
Baby you're gone
Girl you're gone, baby girl, you're gone…
You're gone…
You're…

I don't wanna make excuses, baby
Won't change the fact that you're gone
But if there's something that I could do
Won't you please let me know?
The time is passing so slowly now
Guess that's my life without you
and maybe I could change my every day
But baby I don't want to

So I'll just hang around
and find some things to do
To take my mind off missing you
and I know in my heart
You can't say that you don't love me too
Please say you do

Yeah…

I've been sitting here
Can't get you off my mind
I've tried my best to be a man and be strong
I Drove myself insane
Wishing I could touch your face
But the truth remains

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

x