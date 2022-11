Lirik Lagu Bargain - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bargain - The Who

I'd gladly lose me to find you

I'd gladly give up all I had

To find you I'd suffer anything and be glad

I'd pay any price just to get you

I'd work all my life and I will

To win you I'd stand naked, stoned, and stabbed

I'd call that a bargain

The best I ever had

The best I ever had

I'd gladly lose me to find you

I'd gladly give up all I got

To catch you I'm gonna run and never stop

I'd pay any price just to win you

Surrender my good life for bad

To find you I'm gonna drown an unsung man

I'd call that a bargain

The best I ever had

The best I ever had

I sit looking 'round

I look at my face in the mirror

I know I'm worth nothing without you

In life one and one don't make two

One and one make one

And I'm looking for that free ride to me

I'm looking for you

I'd gladly lose me to find you

I'd gladly give up all I got

To catch you I'm gonna run and never stop

I'd pay any price just to win you

Surrender my good life for bad

To find you I'm gonna drown an unsung man

I'd call that a bargain

The best I ever had

The best I ever had

Kredit

Artis: The Who

Album: Who's Next

Dirilis: 1971

Pencipta Lagu: Peter Dennis Blandford Townshend

Fakta di Baliknya

Bargain ditulis oleh Pete Townshend dan pertama kali dirilis oleh The Who pada album 1971 mereka Who's Next. Meski merupakan lagu cinta, namun tema lagu yang dimaksud adalah Tuhan, bukan wanita.