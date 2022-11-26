Lirik Lagu Firestone - Kygo ft Conrad Sewell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Firestone - Kygo ft Conrad Sewell
I'm a flame
Short of fire
I'm the dark in need of light
When we touch
You inspire
Feel the change in me tonight
So take me up
Take me higher
There's a war not far from here
We can dance
In desire
Or we can burn in love tonight
Our hearts are like
Firestones
And when they strike
We feel the love
Sparks will fly
They ignite our bones
And when they strike
We light up the world!
Our hearts are like
Firestones
And when they strike
We feel the love
Sparks will fly
They ignite our bones
And when they strike
We light up the world
We light up the world
We light up the world!
Oh oh
Woah
Oh oh
Firestone
I'm from X, you're from Y
Perfect strangers in the night
Here we are, come together
To the world we'll testify
Our hearts are like
Firestones
And when they strike
We feel the love
Sparks will fly
They ignite our bones
And when they strike
We light up the world
We light up the world
Oh oh
Woah
Oh oh
Firestone
