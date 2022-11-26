Lirik Lagu Firestone - Kygo ft Conrad Sewell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Firestone - Kygo ft Conrad Sewell

I'm a flame

Short of fire

I'm the dark in need of light

When we touch

You inspire

Feel the change in me tonight

So take me up

Take me higher

There's a war not far from here

We can dance

In desire

Or we can burn in love tonight

Our hearts are like

Firestones

And when they strike

We feel the love

Sparks will fly

They ignite our bones

And when they strike

We light up the world!

Our hearts are like

Firestones

And when they strike

We feel the love

Sparks will fly

They ignite our bones

And when they strike

We light up the world

We light up the world

We light up the world!

Oh oh

Woah

Oh oh

Firestone

I'm from X, you're from Y

Perfect strangers in the night

Here we are, come together

To the world we'll testify

Our hearts are like

Firestones

And when they strike

We feel the love

Sparks will fly

They ignite our bones

And when they strike

We light up the world

We light up the world

Oh oh

Woah

Oh oh

Firestone