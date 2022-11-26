Lirik Lagu Nervous - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nervous - John Legend

Adrenaline runnin' through my veins

I'm a skeleton when you say my name

And the high, no, it never goes away

Like jumpin' out an airplane to swimmin' with the sharks

That existential feelin' when you're starin' at the stars

There's a hurricane in my head

But the lightnin' in my heart makes it worth it

Yeah, I still get nervous

When you walk through the door

And you look in my eyes

Yeah, it feels, yeah, it feels like the very first time

I can fall for you forever, I'm certain

'Cause I still get nervous

When your lips hit my lips and the fireworks fly

Sendin' sparks through the air, like the Fourth of July

I can fall for you forever, I'm certain

'Cause I still get nervous

Every time, every time we touch

It's like paradise, fell down from above

And the high, even too much ain't enough, no, no

Like flyin' in the fast lane, no headlights in the dark

That existential feelin' when you wonder what you are

Got a wild wind in my head

But the butterflies in my heart make it worth it

Yeah, I still get nervous

When you walk through the door and you look in my eyes

Yeah, it feels, yeah, it feels like the very first time

I can fall for you forever, I'm certain

'Cause I still get nervous

When your lips hit my lips and the fireworks fly

Sendin' sparks through the air, like the Fourth of July

I can fall for you forever, I'm certain

'Cause I still get nervous

Oh, you walk in so perfect

And my heart short circuits

No, I don't deserve this

That's why I still get nervous

When you walk through the door and you look in my eyes

Yeah, it feels, yeah, it feels like the very first time

I can fall for you forever, I'm certain

'Cause I still get nervous

When your lips hit my lips and the fireworks fly

Sendin' sparks through the air, like the Fourth of July

I can fall for you forever, I'm certain

'Cause I still get nervous

I, I-I

I still get nervous

Adrenaline runnin' through my veins

I'm a skeleton when you say my name

And the high, no, it never goes away

Like jumpin' out an airplane to swimmin' with the sharks

That existential feelin' when you're starin' at the stars

There's a hurricane in my head

But the lightnin' in my heart makes it worth it

Yeah, I still get nervous