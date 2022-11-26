Lirik Lagu Did You See - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Did You See – J Hus

Did you see what

Did you see what I done (yeah yeah)

Did you see what I done (yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)

Did you see what I done?

Came in a black Benz, left in a white one

I'm just a hoodlum I came with my bonsam when ni***s wanna try some

Did you see what I done?

Came in a black Benz, left in a white one

I'm just a hoodlum I came with bonsam when ni***s wanna try some

Came looking like a ga*** farmer

Your daddy betta hide his daughter

Shake her bonda just like I taught her

Splashed her bonda with holy water

Lickle spice for the winter season

Your chicken needs a lickle season (yeah)

Did you see what he did?

The black benz turn white and they can't believe it

Make 'em repeat it

Das some new shit

They've never seen it

You should feel it

Meet and greet it

I'd be a genius if I didn't think with my penis

Gyaldem thinking I'm awesome

Mandem approach with caution

True say we came with the bonsam

But true say we came for the bonda

Some round ting that I can put my paws on

Did you see what I done?

Came in a black Benz, left in a white one

I'm just a hoodlum I came with my bonsam when ni***s wanna try some

Did you see what I done?

Came in a black Benz, left in a white one

I'm just a hoodlum I came with the bonsam when ni***s wanna try some

Came smelling like I've robbed a 9-bar

Looking for the baddest diva

Hol' up let me analyse her

Batty looking like a hypnotiser

Come let me try some

Suttin' you can climb on

Oh you're a shy one

Who you tryna hide from?

Baby jump in the black ride

And put your friend in the white one

I'm a benzo addict

Pulled up in traffic

Me and my friends switched cars and it looked like magic

They never seen such a skinny man in a big puffer jacket

That's unfamiliar, I came looking like a bodybuilder

Out here's windy yana

You're the one that I'm into yana

Don't you wanna see the interior?

Did you see what I done?

Came in a black Benz, left in a white one

I'm just a hoodlum I came with my bonsam when ni***s wanna try some

Did you see what I done?

Came in a black Benz, left in a white one

I'm just a hoodlum I came with the bonsam when ni***s wanna try some

