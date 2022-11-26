Lirik Lagu Did You See - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Did You See – J Hus
Did you see what
Did you see what I done (yeah yeah)
Did you see what I done (yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)
Did you see what I done?
Came in a black Benz, left in a white one
I'm just a hoodlum I came with my bonsam when ni***s wanna try some
Did you see what I done?
Came in a black Benz, left in a white one
I'm just a hoodlum I came with bonsam when ni***s wanna try some
Came looking like a ga*** farmer
Your daddy betta hide his daughter
Shake her bonda just like I taught her
Splashed her bonda with holy water
Lickle spice for the winter season
Your chicken needs a lickle season (yeah)
Did you see what he did?
The black benz turn white and they can't believe it
Make 'em repeat it
Das some new shit
They've never seen it
You should feel it
Meet and greet it
I'd be a genius if I didn't think with my penis
Gyaldem thinking I'm awesome
Mandem approach with caution
True say we came with the bonsam
But true say we came for the bonda
Some round ting that I can put my paws on
Did you see what I done?
Came in a black Benz, left in a white one
I'm just a hoodlum I came with my bonsam when ni***s wanna try some
Did you see what I done?
Came in a black Benz, left in a white one
I'm just a hoodlum I came with the bonsam when ni***s wanna try some
Came smelling like I've robbed a 9-bar
Looking for the baddest diva
Hol' up let me analyse her
Batty looking like a hypnotiser
Come let me try some
Suttin' you can climb on
Oh you're a shy one
Who you tryna hide from?
Baby jump in the black ride
And put your friend in the white one
I'm a benzo addict
Pulled up in traffic
Me and my friends switched cars and it looked like magic
They never seen such a skinny man in a big puffer jacket
That's unfamiliar, I came looking like a bodybuilder
Out here's windy yana
You're the one that I'm into yana
Don't you wanna see the interior?
Did you see what I done?
Came in a black Benz, left in a white one
I'm just a hoodlum I came with my bonsam when ni***s wanna try some
Did you see what I done?
Came in a black Benz, left in a white one
I'm just a hoodlum I came with the bonsam when ni***s wanna try some
Did you see what I done?
Came in a black Benz, left in a white one
I'm just a hoodlum I came with my bonsam when ni***s wanna try some
Did you see what I done?
Came in a black Benz, left in a white one
I'm just a hoodlum I came with the bonsam when ni***s wanna try some
