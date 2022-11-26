Lirik Lagu Shell Shocked - Wiz Khalifa feat Juicy J, Ty Dolla Sign dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shell Shocked - Wiz Khalifa feat Juicy J, Ty Dolla Sign
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
That's my fam, I'll hold 'em down forever
Us against the world, we can battle whoever
Together ain't no way we gonna fail
You know I got your back, just like a turtle shell
Nobody do it better, all my brothers tryna get some cheddar
We all want our cut like the Shredder
Me and my bros come together for the dough
Bought the orange Lamborghini, call it Michelangelo
With the nunchucks doors and I'm pullin' up slow
When we fall up in the party, they know anything goes
Check my rolex, they say I'm the man of the hour
All this green in my pockets, you can call it turtle power
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
(All for one, we ride together)
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
(All for one, we fight together)
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
(This family can bear any weather)
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
Ain't nothing that could come in between me and my brothers
We all around if it's going down
It's just us, all for one, yeah you hear 'em right
Our business done, we disappear into the night
Came up together, so we all down for the fight
Ain't nothing wrong with that
Family, ain't nothing strong as that
And I'll be posted up where the stronger's at
Brothers by my side, city on my back, real heroes
That's what the people want
They ain't born, gotta create 'em
Sayin' we gone as soon as we save 'em
That's part of the plan, by my side I'ma keep my brothers
Live or die man we need each other, uh
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
(All for one, we ride together)
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
(All for one, we fight together)
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
(This family can bear any weather)
Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked
Four hittas, four winners
