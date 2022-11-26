Lirik Lagu Shell Shocked - Wiz Khalifa feat Juicy J, Ty Dolla Sign dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shell Shocked - Wiz Khalifa feat Juicy J, Ty Dolla Sign

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

That's my fam, I'll hold 'em down forever

Us against the world, we can battle whoever

Together ain't no way we gonna fail

You know I got your back, just like a turtle shell

Nobody do it better, all my brothers tryna get some cheddar

We all want our cut like the Shredder

Me and my bros come together for the dough

Bought the orange Lamborghini, call it Michelangelo

With the nunchucks doors and I'm pullin' up slow

When we fall up in the party, they know anything goes

Check my rolex, they say I'm the man of the hour

All this green in my pockets, you can call it turtle power

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

(All for one, we ride together)

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

(All for one, we fight together)

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

(This family can bear any weather)

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

Ain't nothing that could come in between me and my brothers

We all around if it's going down

It's just us, all for one, yeah you hear 'em right

Our business done, we disappear into the night

Came up together, so we all down for the fight

Ain't nothing wrong with that

Family, ain't nothing strong as that

And I'll be posted up where the stronger's at

Brothers by my side, city on my back, real heroes

That's what the people want

They ain't born, gotta create 'em

Sayin' we gone as soon as we save 'em

That's part of the plan, by my side I'ma keep my brothers

Live or die man we need each other, uh

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

(All for one, we ride together)

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

(All for one, we fight together)

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

(This family can bear any weather)

Knock, knock, you about to get shell shocked

Four hittas, four winners