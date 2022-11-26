Lirik Lagu Young, Wild and Free - Wiz Khalifa ft. Snoop Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Young, Wild and Free - Wiz Khalifa feat Snoop Dogg

So what we get drunk

So what we don't sleep

We're just having fun

We don't care who sees

So what we go out

That's how it's supposed to be

Living young and wild and free

Uh, uh huh

So what I keep 'em rolled up

Saggin' my pants not caring what I show

Keep it real if you don't know me

Keep it player with my bros

And look clean don't it?

Washed it the other day, watch how you lean on it

Give me some 501's jeans on and roll up

Bigger than King Kong's fingers

And burn 'em things down 'til they stingers

You a class clown and if I skip for

The day I'm with you chic smokin' grade A

You know what? It's like I'm 17 again

Peach fuzz on my face

Lookin', on the case

Tryna find a hella taste

Oh my God, I'm on the chase

Chevy, its gettin' kinda heavy, relevant, sellin' it

Dippin' away, time keep slippin' away

Zip in the safe, flippin' for pay

Tippin' like I'm drippin' in paint

Up front four, like "Khalifa put the in a J

Uh, and now I don't even care

Long as me and my team in here

There's gon' be some green in the air

Tell 'em Mac

Blowin' everywhere we goin'

And now ya knowin'

When I step right up

Get my lighter so I can light up

That's how it should be done

Soon as you thinkin' you're down

Find how to turn things around

Now things are looking up

From the ground up

Pound up

It's Taylor Gang

So turn my sound up

And mount up

And do my thing

Now I'm chillin'

Fresh outta class feelin'

Like I'm on my own

And I could probably own a building

Got my own car

No job, no children

Had this science project

Me and Mac killed it

T-H-C

M-A-C

D-E-V

H-D-3

High as me

This is us

We gon' fuss

And we gon' fight

And we gon' roll

And live our life

Yea, roll one, smoke one

When you live like this you're supposed to party

Roll one, smoke one, and we all just having fun

So we just, roll one, smoke one

When you live like this you're supposed to party

Roll one, smoke one, and we all just having fun

Kredit

Dirilis: 2011

Artis: Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg

Album: Mac & Devin Go to High School

Artis unggulan: Bruno Mars

Nominasi: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Lagu Rap Terbaik

Pencipta Lagu: Larry Carlton, Joe Sample, Calvin Broadus, Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Cameron Thomaz, Ari Levine, Christopher Brown, Thomas W. Scott, Tyrone William Griffin, Nye Lee, Keenan Jackson, Marquise Newman, Marlon Barrow, Theodore John Jr Bluechel, Max R Bennett, P Guerin John

Fakta di Baliknya

Young, Wild & Free adalah lagu oleh rapper Amerika Snoop Dogg dan Wiz Khalifa, dengan vokal oleh penyanyi-penulis lagu Amerika Bruno Mars. Album ini dirilis pada 11 Oktober 2011, oleh Atlantic Records sebagai singel utama dari soundtrack, Mac & Devin Go to High School.

Lagu ini ditulis bersama oleh Mars, Philip Lawrence dan Ari Levine, bersama dengan Christopher Brown, Snoop Dogg, dan Wiz Khalifa.

Karena sampel dari dua lagu lain, "Toot It & Boot It" (2010) dan "Sneakin' in the Back" (1974), kredit penulisan lagu ditambahkan dengan total tujuh belas. Diproduksi oleh Smessingtons, komposisi dimulai selama sesi studio lepas Smentictons; Ketika kemajuan lagu terhenti, Aaron Bay-Shuck menganggapnya sebagai hit potensial dan meminta mereka untuk menyelesaikannya. Setelah lagu selesai, Snoop Dogg dan Wiz Khalifa ditambahkan.

Young, Wild & Free menerima tinjauan beragam dari pengamat musik yang memujinya karena menonjolkan gaya dari soundtrack lainnya, dengan drum hip-hop dan piano hook-nya.

Beberapa kritikus memuji chorus pop-nostalgia Mars dan rap Snoop Dogg, tetapi mengkritik penampilan rap Wiz Khalifa sebagai terlalu keras, mencapai 10 besar di pasar (termasuk peringkat 7 di Billboard Hot 100 dan peringkat 6 di Prancis dan Swiss). Lagi itu mencapai nomor dua di Selandia Baru dan nomor empat di Australia.