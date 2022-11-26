Lirik Lagu Young, Wild and Free - Wiz Khalifa ft. Snoop Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Young, Wild and Free - Wiz Khalifa feat Snoop Dogg
So what we get drunk
So what we don't sleep
We're just having fun
We don't care who sees
So what we go out
That's how it's supposed to be
Living young and wild and free
Uh, uh huh
So what I keep 'em rolled up
Saggin' my pants not caring what I show
Keep it real if you don't know me
Keep it player with my bros
And look clean don't it?
Washed it the other day, watch how you lean on it
Give me some 501's jeans on and roll up
Bigger than King Kong's fingers
And burn 'em things down 'til they stingers
You a class clown and if I skip for
The day I'm with you chic smokin' grade A
You know what? It's like I'm 17 again
Peach fuzz on my face
Lookin', on the case
Tryna find a hella taste
Oh my God, I'm on the chase
Chevy, its gettin' kinda heavy, relevant, sellin' it
Dippin' away, time keep slippin' away
Zip in the safe, flippin' for pay
Tippin' like I'm drippin' in paint
Up front four, like "Khalifa put the in a J
So what we get drunk
So what we don't sleep
We're just having fun
We don't care who sees
So what we go out
That's how it's supposed to be
Living young and wild and free
Uh, and now I don't even care
Long as me and my team in here
There's gon' be some green in the air
Tell 'em Mac
Blowin' everywhere we goin'
And now ya knowin'
When I step right up
Get my lighter so I can light up
That's how it should be done
Soon as you thinkin' you're down
Find how to turn things around
Now things are looking up
From the ground up
Pound up
It's Taylor Gang
So turn my sound up
And mount up
And do my thing
Now I'm chillin'
Fresh outta class feelin'
Like I'm on my own
And I could probably own a building
Got my own car
No job, no children
Had this science project
Me and Mac killed it
T-H-C
M-A-C
D-E-V
H-D-3
High as me
This is us
We gon' fuss
And we gon' fight
And we gon' roll
And live our life
So what we get drunk
So what we don't sleep
We're just having fun
We don't care who sees
So what we go out
That's how it's supposed to be
Living young and wild and free
Yea, roll one, smoke one
When you live like this you're supposed to party
Roll one, smoke one, and we all just having fun
So we just, roll one, smoke one
When you live like this you're supposed to party
Roll one, smoke one, and we all just having fun
So what we get drunk
So what we don't sleep
We're just having fun
We don't care who sees
So what we go out
That's how it's supposed to be
Living young and wild and free
We don't care who sees
That's how it's supposed to be
Living young and wild and free
Kredit
Dirilis: 2011
Artis: Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg
Album: Mac & Devin Go to High School
Artis unggulan: Bruno Mars
Nominasi: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Lagu Rap Terbaik
Pencipta Lagu: Larry Carlton, Joe Sample, Calvin Broadus, Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Cameron Thomaz, Ari Levine, Christopher Brown, Thomas W. Scott, Tyrone William Griffin, Nye Lee, Keenan Jackson, Marquise Newman, Marlon Barrow, Theodore John Jr Bluechel, Max R Bennett, P Guerin John
Fakta di Baliknya
Young, Wild & Free adalah lagu oleh rapper Amerika Snoop Dogg dan Wiz Khalifa, dengan vokal oleh penyanyi-penulis lagu Amerika Bruno Mars. Album ini dirilis pada 11 Oktober 2011, oleh Atlantic Records sebagai singel utama dari soundtrack, Mac & Devin Go to High School.
Lagu ini ditulis bersama oleh Mars, Philip Lawrence dan Ari Levine, bersama dengan Christopher Brown, Snoop Dogg, dan Wiz Khalifa.
Karena sampel dari dua lagu lain, "Toot It & Boot It" (2010) dan "Sneakin' in the Back" (1974), kredit penulisan lagu ditambahkan dengan total tujuh belas. Diproduksi oleh Smessingtons, komposisi dimulai selama sesi studio lepas Smentictons; Ketika kemajuan lagu terhenti, Aaron Bay-Shuck menganggapnya sebagai hit potensial dan meminta mereka untuk menyelesaikannya. Setelah lagu selesai, Snoop Dogg dan Wiz Khalifa ditambahkan.
Young, Wild & Free menerima tinjauan beragam dari pengamat musik yang memujinya karena menonjolkan gaya dari soundtrack lainnya, dengan drum hip-hop dan piano hook-nya.
Beberapa kritikus memuji chorus pop-nostalgia Mars dan rap Snoop Dogg, tetapi mengkritik penampilan rap Wiz Khalifa sebagai terlalu keras, mencapai 10 besar di pasar (termasuk peringkat 7 di Billboard Hot 100 dan peringkat 6 di Prancis dan Swiss). Lagi itu mencapai nomor dua di Selandia Baru dan nomor empat di Australia.
