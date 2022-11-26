Lirik Lagu Boris the Spider - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Boris the Spider - The Who

Look, he's crawling up my wall

Black and hairy, very small

Now he's up above my head

Hanging by a little thread

Boris the spider

Boris the spider

Now he's dropped on to the floor

Heading for the bedroom door

Maybe he's as scared as me

Where's he gone now, I can't see

Boris the spider

Boris the spider

Creepy, crawly

Creepy, crawly

Creepy, creepy, crawly, crawly

Creepy, creepy, crawly, crawly

Creepy, creepy, crawly, crawly

Creepy, creepy, crawly, crawly

There he is wrapped in a ball

Doesn't seem to move at all

Perhaps he's dead, I'll just make sure

Pick this book up off the floor

Boris the spider

Boris the spider

Creepy, crawly

Creepy, crawly

Creepy, creepy, crawly, crawly

Creepy, creepy, crawly, crawly

Creepy, creepy, crawly, crawly

Creepy, creepy, crawly, crawly

He's come to a sticky end

Don't think he will ever mend

Never more will he crawl 'round

He's embedded in the ground

Boris the spider

Boris the spider

Kredit

Album: A Quick One

Artis: The Who

Dirilis: 1966

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues, Folk

Pencipta Lagu: John Entwhistle

Fakta di Baliknya