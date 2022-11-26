Lirik Lagu Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy) – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy) – NSync
Ooooh…
Lying in your arms
So close together
Didn't know just what I had
Now I toss and turn
Cause I'm without you
How I'm missing you so bad
Where was my head?
Where was my heart?
Now I cry alone in the dark
I lie awake
I drive myself crazy
Drive myself crazy
Thinking of you
Made a mistake
When I let you go baby
I drive myself crazy
Wanting you the way that I do (wanting you the way that I do)
I was such a fool
I couldn't see it
Just how good you were to me (Just how good you were to me)
You confessed your love ( You confessed your love)
Undying devotion
I confessed my need to be free
And now I'm left
With all this pain
I've only got myself to blame
I lie awake
I drive myself crazy
Drive myself crazy
Thinking of you
Made a mistake
When I let you go baby
I drive myself crazy
Wanting you the way that I do (wanting you the way that I do)
Why didn't I know it
(How much I loved you baby)
Why couldn't show it
(If I had only told you)
When I had the chance
Oh I had the chance
Oohhhhhh… la la la la la la
I drive myself crazy'
ahhh..oh so crazy
lalalalala...oh oh oh oh
I lie awake
I drive myself crazy
Drive myself crazy
Thinking of you
Made a mistake (made a mistake)
Let you go baby
I drive myself crazy
Wanting you the way that I do
I lie awake
I drive myself crazy (I drive myself crazy, crazy, crazy… yeah)
Drive myself crazy
Made a mistake
Let you go baby
I drive myself crazy
Wanting you the way that I do
I drive myself crazy
wanting you the way that I do
Credit
Artis: NSync
Album: NSync
Dirilis: 1997
Pencipta lagu: Rick Nowels / Allan Rich / Ellen Shipley
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Artikel Pilihan