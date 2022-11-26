Lirik Lagu Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy) – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy) – NSync

Ooooh…

Lying in your arms

So close together

Didn't know just what I had

Now I toss and turn

Cause I'm without you

How I'm missing you so bad

Where was my head?

Where was my heart?

Now I cry alone in the dark

I lie awake

I drive myself crazy

Drive myself crazy

Thinking of you

Made a mistake

When I let you go baby

I drive myself crazy

Wanting you the way that I do (wanting you the way that I do)

I was such a fool

I couldn't see it

Just how good you were to me (Just how good you were to me)

You confessed your love ( You confessed your love)

Undying devotion

I confessed my need to be free

And now I'm left

With all this pain

I've only got myself to blame

I lie awake

I drive myself crazy

Drive myself crazy

Thinking of you

Made a mistake

When I let you go baby

I drive myself crazy

Wanting you the way that I do (wanting you the way that I do)

Why didn't I know it

(How much I loved you baby)

Why couldn't show it

(If I had only told you)

When I had the chance

Oh I had the chance

Oohhhhhh… la la la la la la

I drive myself crazy'

ahhh..oh so crazy

lalalalala...oh oh oh oh

I lie awake

I drive myself crazy

Drive myself crazy

Thinking of you

Made a mistake (made a mistake)

Let you go baby

I drive myself crazy

Wanting you the way that I do

I lie awake

I drive myself crazy (I drive myself crazy, crazy, crazy… yeah)

Drive myself crazy

Made a mistake

Let you go baby

I drive myself crazy

Wanting you the way that I do

I drive myself crazy

wanting you the way that I do

Credit

Artis: NSync

Album: NSync

Dirilis: 1997

Pencipta lagu: Rick Nowels / Allan Rich / Ellen Shipley

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop