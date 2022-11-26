Lirik Lagu Love Me Now - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Me Now - John Legend

Pulling me further

Further than I've been before

Making me stronger

Shaking me right to the core, oh

I don't know what's in the stars

Never heard it from above, the world isn't ours

But I know what's in my heart

If you ain't mine I'll be torn apart

I don't know who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone

So I'm gonna love you now, like it's all I have

I know it'll kill me when it's over

I don't wanna think about it, I want you to love me now

I don't know who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone

So I'm gonna love you now, like it's all I have

I know it'll kill me when it's over

I don't wanna think about it, I want you to love me now

Love me now (love me now)

Love me now (love me now)

Oh, oh, love me now, oh, oh, oh, yeah

Love me now (love me now)

Love me now (love me now)

I want you to love me now

Something inside us

Knows there's nothing guaranteed, yeah

Girl, I don't need you

To tell me that you'll never leave, no

When we've done all that we could

To turn darkness into light, turn evil to good

Even when we try so hard

For that perfect kind of love, it could all fall apart

And who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone?

Oh I'm gonna love you now, like it's all I have

And I know it'll kill me when it's over

I don't wanna think about it, I want you to love me now

Love me now (love me now)

Love me now (love me now)

Oh, oh, love me now, oh, oh, oh, yeah

Love me now (love me now)

Love me now (love me now)

Love me now

Oh!

I don't know how the years will go down, it's alright

Let's make the most of every moment tonight