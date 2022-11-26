Lirik Lagu Love Me Now - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Me Now - John Legend
Pulling me further
Further than I've been before
Making me stronger
Shaking me right to the core, oh
I don't know what's in the stars
Never heard it from above, the world isn't ours
But I know what's in my heart
If you ain't mine I'll be torn apart
I don't know who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone
So I'm gonna love you now, like it's all I have
I know it'll kill me when it's over
I don't wanna think about it, I want you to love me now
I don't know who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone
So I'm gonna love you now, like it's all I have
I know it'll kill me when it's over
I don't wanna think about it, I want you to love me now
Love me now (love me now)
Love me now (love me now)
Oh, oh, love me now, oh, oh, oh, yeah
Love me now (love me now)
Love me now (love me now)
I want you to love me now
Something inside us
Knows there's nothing guaranteed, yeah
Girl, I don't need you
To tell me that you'll never leave, no
When we've done all that we could
To turn darkness into light, turn evil to good
Even when we try so hard
For that perfect kind of love, it could all fall apart
And who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone?
Oh I'm gonna love you now, like it's all I have
And I know it'll kill me when it's over
I don't wanna think about it, I want you to love me now
Love me now (love me now)
Love me now (love me now)
Oh, oh, love me now, oh, oh, oh, yeah
Love me now (love me now)
Love me now (love me now)
Love me now
Oh!
I don't know how the years will go down, it's alright
Let's make the most of every moment tonight
Artikel Pilihan