Llirik Lagu Hold On - Alabama Shakes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hold On – Alabama Shakes

Bless my heart, bless my soul

Didn't think I'd make it to 22 years old

There must be someone up above

Saying, "Come on, Brittany, you got to come on up"

You got to hold on

Yeah, you got to hold on

So, bless my heart and bless yours too

I don't know where I'm gonna go, don't know what I'm gonna do

Well, must be somebody up above

Saying, "Come on, Brittany, you got to come on up"

You got to hold on

Yeah, you got to hold on

Yeah, you got to wait

Hey, you got to wait

But, I don't wanna wait

I don't wanna wait

So, bless my heart, bless my mind

I got so much to do, I ain't got much time

So, must be someone up above

Saying, "Come on, girl, yeah, you got to get back up"

You got to hold on

Yeah, you got to hold on

Yeah, you got to wait

I don't wanna wait

Well, I don't wanna wait

No, I don't wanna wait