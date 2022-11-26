Llirik Lagu Hold On - Alabama Shakes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hold On – Alabama Shakes
Bless my heart, bless my soul
Didn't think I'd make it to 22 years old
There must be someone up above
Saying, "Come on, Brittany, you got to come on up"
You got to hold on
Yeah, you got to hold on
So, bless my heart and bless yours too
I don't know where I'm gonna go, don't know what I'm gonna do
Well, must be somebody up above
Saying, "Come on, Brittany, you got to come on up"
You got to hold on
Yeah, you got to hold on
Yeah, you got to wait
Hey, you got to wait
But, I don't wanna wait
I don't wanna wait
So, bless my heart, bless my mind
I got so much to do, I ain't got much time
So, must be someone up above
Saying, "Come on, girl, yeah, you got to get back up"
You got to hold on
Yeah, you got to hold on
Yeah, you got to wait
I don't wanna wait
Well, I don't wanna wait
No, I don't wanna wait
