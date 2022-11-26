Lirik Lagu This I Promise You – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 November 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik lagu This I Promise You - NSync.
Lirik lagu This I Promise You - NSync.

Lirik Lagu This I Promise You – NSync

Ohh ohh

When the visions around you
Bring tears to your eyes
And all that surround you
Are secrets and lies
I'll be your strength
I'll give you hope
Keeping your faith when it's gone
The one you should call
Was standing here all along

And I will take
You in my arms
And hold you right where you belong
Till the day my life is through
This I promise you
This I promise you

I've loved you forever
In lifetimes before
And I promise you never
Will you hurt anymore
I give you my word
I give you my heart (give you my heart)
This is a battle we've won
And with this vow
Forever has now begun

Just close your eyes (close your eyes)
Each loving day (each loving day)
I know this feeling won't go away (no..)
Till the day my life is through
This I promise you
This I promise you

Over and over I fall (over and over I fall)
When I hear you call
Without you in my life baby
I just wouldn't be living at all

And I will take (I will take you in my arms)
You in my arms
And hold you right where you belong (right where you belong)
Till the day my life is through
This I promise you baby

Just close your eyes
Each loving day (each loving day)
I know this feeling won't go away (no..)
Every word I say is true
This I promise you

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

