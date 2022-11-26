Lirik Lagu The Beach - The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Beach - The Neighbourhood
If I told you that I loved you
Tell me, what would you say?
If I told you that I hated you
Would you go away?
Now I need your help with everything that I do
I don't want to lie, I've been relying on you
Fallin' again, I need a pick-me-up
I've been callin' you "friend", I might need to give it up
I'm sick, and I'm tired too
I can admit, I am not fireproof
I feel it burning me
I feel it burning you
I hope I don't murder me
I hope I don't burden you
If I do, if I do
If I meet you in the middle maybe we could agree
You make me feel little how you're looking at me
And you can throw me shade, all it does is just cool me off
First it just threw me off, now I'm just moving on
Fallin' again, I need a pick-me-up
I've been callin' you "friend", I might need to give it up
I'm sick, and I'm tired too
I can admit, I am not fireproof
I feel it burning me
I feel it burning you
I hope I don't murder me
I hope I don't burden you
Swim with me
I think I could see the beach
I know what's underneath
I need you here with me
But we're out in the open
Swim with me
I think I could see the beach
Just don't look underneath us
I need you here with me but we're out in the open
I'm sick, and I'm tired too
I can admit, I am not fireproof
I feel it burning me
I feel it burning you
I hope I don't murder me
I hope I don't burden you
If I do, if I do
