Lirik Lagu Reflections – The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Reflections – The Neighbourhood

Where have you been?

Do you know when you're coming back?

'Cause since you've been gone

I've got along but I've been sad

I tried to put it out for you to get

Could've, should've but you never did

Wish you wanted it a little bit

More but it's a chore for you to give

Where have you been?

Do you know if you're coming back?

We were too close to the stars

I never knew somebody like you, somebody

Falling just as hard

I'd rather lose somebody than use somebody

Maybe it's a blessing in disguise (I sold my soul for you)

I see my reflection in your eyes

I know you're sick

Hoping you fix whatever's broken

Ignorant bliss

And a few sips might be the potion

I tried to put it out for you to get

Could've, should've but you never did

Wish you wanted in a little bit

More but it's a chore for you to give

Where have you been?

Do you know if you're coming back?

We were too close to the stars

I never knew somebody like you, somebody

Falling just as hard

I'd rather lose somebody than use somebody

Maybe it's a blessing in disguise (I sold my soul for you)

I see my reflection in your eyes (tell me you see it too)