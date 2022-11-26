Lirik Lagu Goodbye (But I Love You So) – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Goodbye (But I Love You So) – Arash Buana
We walked downtown, lanterns around
Everything that I knew about her changed that night
I was okay, being alone
My introvert cells are complaining inside
All I can think of is how will I be
Someone who's perfect with someone like me
Came to say goodbye
Thanks for all the things we did last night
A wake up call, now you know that I like you
If only I had something more
Maybe better than the guy before
But I love you so
I could just walk away
And disappear from this atmosphere
It's not like it's gonna change anything for you
"Nt" for myself, gotta go find somebody else
That looks the same that I can claim
It's not gonna work again anyways
All I can think of is how will I be
Someone who's perfect with someone like me
I came to say goodbye
Thanks for all the things we did last night
A wake up call, now you know that I love you
If only I had something more
Maybe better than the guy before
But I love you so
I came to say goodluck
My boring self
Wondering will I ever be the dude
That she's been hoping for
I came to say goodbye
Came to say goodbye
Credit
Artist: Arash Buana
Artikel Pilihan