Lirik Lagu Goodbye (But I Love You So) – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Goodbye (But I Love You So) – Arash Buana

We walked downtown, lanterns around

Everything that I knew about her changed that night

I was okay, being alone

My introvert cells are complaining inside

All I can think of is how will I be

Someone who's perfect with someone like me

Came to say goodbye

Thanks for all the things we did last night

A wake up call, now you know that I like you

If only I had something more

Maybe better than the guy before

But I love you so

I could just walk away

And disappear from this atmosphere

It's not like it's gonna change anything for you

"Nt" for myself, gotta go find somebody else

That looks the same that I can claim

It's not gonna work again anyways

All I can think of is how will I be

Someone who's perfect with someone like me

I came to say goodbye

Thanks for all the things we did last night

A wake up call, now you know that I love you

If only I had something more

Maybe better than the guy before

But I love you so

I came to say goodluck

My boring self

Wondering will I ever be the dude

That she's been hoping for

I came to say goodbye

Came to say goodbye

Credit

Artist: Arash Buana