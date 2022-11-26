Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy – The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy – The Neighbourhood

Ooh

No, no

Ooh

No, no

Even if my heart stops beating

You're the only thing I need, ooh, with me

Even if the Earth starts shaking

You're the only thing worth taking, ooh, with me

Even if the sky's on fire

Got you here, it's alright, ooh, with me

And if it's all over

I'm taking this moment, ooh, with me

Yeah

Pretty boy, you did this with me, boy

Now it's all about to end

Baby girl, look where we made it, girl

Hmm, now we're falling

As long as I got you

I'm gonna be alright

As long as I got you, yeah

I'm not afraid to die

I'm alright

Even if my heart stops beating

You're the only thing I need, ooh, with me (Ooh, with me)

Even if the Earth starts shaking

You're the only thing worth taking along, ooh, with me (Ooh, with me)

Even if the sky's on fire

Got you here, it's alright, ooh, with me (Ooh, with me)

And if it's all over

I'm taking this moment, ooh, with me, nah

Wherever I'm going

I'm happy you're coming, ooh, with me

With me, yeah

Ooh

Oh, I'm lucky you're with me (Yeah)

Oh, na-na-na

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Credit

Artis: The Neighbourhood

Album: Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones

Dirilis: 2020

Pencipta lagu: Zachary Abels / Jeremy Freedman / Jesse Rutherford / Mike Margott / Brandon Fried / Danny Parra

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Pretty Boy

The Neighbourhood adalah sebuah band rock Amerika Serikat yang dibentuk di Newbury Park, California pada tahun 2011.