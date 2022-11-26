Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy – The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Boy – The Neighbourhood
Ooh
No, no
Ooh
No, no
Even if my heart stops beating
You're the only thing I need, ooh, with me
Even if the Earth starts shaking
You're the only thing worth taking, ooh, with me
Even if the sky's on fire
Got you here, it's alright, ooh, with me
And if it's all over
I'm taking this moment, ooh, with me
Yeah
Pretty boy, you did this with me, boy
Now it's all about to end
Baby girl, look where we made it, girl
Hmm, now we're falling
As long as I got you
I'm gonna be alright
As long as I got you, yeah
I'm not afraid to die
I'm alright
Even if my heart stops beating
You're the only thing I need, ooh, with me (Ooh, with me)
Even if the Earth starts shaking
You're the only thing worth taking along, ooh, with me (Ooh, with me)
Even if the sky's on fire
Got you here, it's alright, ooh, with me (Ooh, with me)
And if it's all over
I'm taking this moment, ooh, with me, nah
Wherever I'm going
I'm happy you're coming, ooh, with me
With me, yeah
Ooh
Oh, I'm lucky you're with me (Yeah)
Oh, na-na-na
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Credit
Artis: The Neighbourhood
Album: Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones
Dirilis: 2020
Pencipta lagu: Zachary Abels / Jeremy Freedman / Jesse Rutherford / Mike Margott / Brandon Fried / Danny Parra
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul
Fakta di Balik Lagu Pretty Boy
The Neighbourhood adalah sebuah band rock Amerika Serikat yang dibentuk di Newbury Park, California pada tahun 2011.
