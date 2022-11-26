Lirik Lagu Stargazing – The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stargazing – The Neighbourhood

Take it from the top

If I start, I just can't stop

All the patience that I've got

It's not enough to save me

It's a race against the clock

But we don't wanna watch

Keep running 'til we're lost

You got me thinkin'

Pull it out of park, put it in drive

I can feel your heart beatin' with mine

Underneath the stars, lookin' for a sign

Glowin' in the dark 'til the sun shines

Made it pretty far on the first try

Might've set the bar a little too high

Started with a spark now we're on fire

Started with a spark

Ooh-ooh, baby

You take me on a ride

Gonna drive me crazy

Ooh-ooh, baby

I feel like we've made it pretty far

Now we're stargazing

Push until it pops

Tryna clear my thoughts

Better keep the A/C on for me

Not enough, yeah

Windows start to fog

Clothing coming off

Makin' it too hot

You got me thinkin'

Pull it out of park, put it in drive

I can feel your heart beatin' with mine

Underneath the stars, lookin' for a sign

Glowin' in the dark 'til the sun shines

We made it pretty far on the first try

Might've set the bar a little too high, yeah

It started with a spark now we're on fire

Ooh-ooh, baby

You take me on a ride

Gonna drive me crazy

Ooh-ooh, baby

I feel like we've made it pretty far

Now we're stargazing

Ooh-ooh, baby

I feel like we've made it pretty far

Credit

Artis: The Neighbourhood

Album: Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones

Dirilis: 2020

Pencipta lagu: Brandon Fried / Daniel Robert Parra / Jeremiah Freedman / Jesse James Rutherford / Michael Blake Margott / Zachary Shane Abels

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul